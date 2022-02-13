A 58-year-old Central City woman died in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning on Highway 30 near 355th Avenue, about 4 miles west of Duncan in Platte County.
Lerae Ahlers was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
Just after 11 a.m., deputies with the Platte County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the scene for a two-vehicle accident with injuries.
According to the sheriff’s office, a 1959 Peterbilt semi pulling a trailer carrying round cornstalk bales had been traveling westbound on Highway 30, and a 1998 Lincoln Continental had been traveling eastbound. As the two vehicles were passing each other, a bale fell off the trailer and landed on the Lincoln, which ended up in a field on the south side of the highway.
The driver of the Peterbilt, Layne Laska, 25, from St. Edward, was not injured in the collision. Ahlers was driving the Lincoln Continental.
Neither the Peterbilt nor the trailer were damaged in the accident, but the Lincoln was a total loss.
Highway 30 remained shut down for approximately an hour before it was opened to one lane, which lasted about another three hours.
At the time of the accident, seatbelts were in use by Ahlers but were not in use by Laska.
This accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol. Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.