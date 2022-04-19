TEKAMAH — A revamped horse trail for those in Northeast Nebraska is ready for use at the Summit Lake State Recreation Area.
The newly developed Centennial Trail took a little less than a year and a half to complete, but the 10½-mile horse trail is ready for action.
“There was a void in Northeast Nebraska for horse trails. There was nothing north of Omaha that had any equestrian access,” said Mike Anderson, chairman of the Nebraska Horse Trails Committee. “We were able to identify the Summit Lake in Tekamah as a property big enough to accommodate horses, and it also has a long enough trail around the lake.”
In 2020, 2021 and early 2022, more than 50 volunteers invested a combined 600 hours of labor in building the trail. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission helped along the way, assisting with some of the work done on the trail.
The work done to the trail included creating about 9½ miles of new trail along with utilizing the existing trail. A few culverts also were added, as were three bridges to get across waterways and creeks.
“It’s a great location, and it's very scenic,” Anderson said. “It's hilly — it’s built in the bluffs along the river, it has some really nice hills and switchbacks in the trail. I’ve been riding trails for a very long time, and it's built much like you would see a trail in Wyoming or Colorado.”
With the new trail brings several trail riding rules provided by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, including:
— No horses in RV and tent campgrounds.
— No horses on roadway except where trails cross them. Remove all manure (with your boot) from both blacktop road trail crossings on the north side of the lake.
— No horses on the main lake dam surface or hillside. Horses are allowed only on the mowed trail below the dam.
— No horses in the beach area of the park.
— Lake water for horses is available on the trail in two spots. One is on the map at the boat-ramp on the north side of the lake. Remove manure from the area (with your boot). Do not use the boat ramp on the south side of the lake. The second spot is at the water trail crossing at the south side of the park. The water crossing is 40 yards long, 15 feet wide and is about 12-18 inches deep. It’s an old county road under water through the lake.
— Stay on designated horse trails only.
— The Centennial Trail is a multi-use trail system, so be courteous and kind to other trail users.
There are also a couple of other multipurpose hiking trails around the area made for hiking, trail running, bird watching and equestrians. The Nebraska Game and Parks is still working to build an equestrian campground around the Northeast Nebraska area as well.
The Centennial Trail named in honor of Nebraska Game and Parks’ 100th anniversary has already received positive feedback and will be able to be used quite a bit over the next several years due to the sustainability, Anderson said.
“The trails were built to be sustainable into the future,” Anderson said. “Rather than going right up a hill, we have switchbacks in the hills to help prevent erosion. It's a very nice ride and an enjoyable ride for all trail users.”