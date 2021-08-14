Madison County was one of the few counties in Northeast Nebraska to see population growth, according to 2020 census data.
Overall, the county’s population grew by 2% over the past decade, and Norfolk’s grew by about 1%.
Most other area counties were not so lucky, though. Boyd County saw a 13.8% decrease in population, while other countries saw smaller decreases. Antelope County saw a decrease of 5.8%, Cedar County of 5.3%, Holt County of 3%, Knox County of 3.6% and Stanton County of 4.7%.
Besides Madison, only two other area counties grew: Wayne and Pierce.
Wayne’s population increased by just over 1% and Pierce’s by 0.7%.
Overall, only 24 of Nebraska’s 93 counties saw population growth over the past decade. Sarpy, Douglas and Lancaster counties now make up 56% of the state’s population.
Norfolk Senator Mike Flood said he wasn’t surprised by the results of the census.
"These numbers didn’t catch me off guard,” said Flood, who helped found Growing Together to encourage population growth and retention in the area.
“When we started working as a region in 2018, the first set of data we looked at were population census figures for 2010 and the estimates through ’17,” he said. “These numbers are no surprise. We've known that this is the direction that a lot of our rural counties are going.”
These numbers serve as an important benchmark, but Flood said the real test would be the 2030 census results.
“For me, the report card on our efforts will come in 2031 when the 2030 census is released,” he said. “That's going to tell us whether or not we won the decade."
The 2020 numbers show Madison County at least is heading in the right direction, Flood said.
"I’m encouraged by where we're going. I feel like we're going the right direction,” he said. "I've seen more really positive things happening in our region than I can remember. I feel good about the next 10 years."
Despite Madison County’s success, area residents need to realize that declining rural populations are still a serious issue, Flood said.
"We're connected to all these other counties around us," he said. "I think we need to understand that this is at the top of our priority list. Rural depopulation is the reason for my service in the Legislature."
The growth in Madison County and several other area counties shows that the depopulation trend can be turned around, though, Flood said.
"I was very encouraged to see a positive number for Pierce County, for Wayne County,” he said. “Platte County is up 6.4%. They've been very intentional about recruiting people to their community."
The results of the census will have an impact on state politics, too. Flood said the rural parts of the state would lose one or two state senators, and the Lincoln and Omaha areas will gain at least one seat.
"We are not candidates for any kind of additional seat, we're going to be a target,” he said. “But, so is much of the west and south central Nebraska and North Central Nebraska."
The decline in rural representation can make it harder to find solutions and make compromises, Flood said.
"In a lot of states you see this rural backlash, and you see the politics of resentment. We can't let our rural areas get like that,” Flood said. “The more we grow in the larger communities, the more important it is that our government makes sure it's not a one-size-fits-all approach."
* * *
Editor’s note: The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this story.