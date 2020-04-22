U.S. Census workers are taking a two-in-one approach in Nebraska.
With a record number of Nebraskans requesting early mail-in election ballots, census officials hope the same holds true for completing the census form.
Nebraskans who have yet to complete the 2020 U.S. Census survey online or by phone have begun receiving a paper form in the mail asking basic demographic information to gather a picture of population trends.
“Since many Nebraskans are already filling out primary election ballots to vote by mail, this is the perfect time to also complete your census,” said Heather Engdahl, census director with Civic Nebraska.
The information will inform critical funding for health care, public education, transportation, emergency disaster relief and political representation.
“We need to ensure every person who lives in Nebraska is counted,” said Hannah Young, co-chair of Nebraska Counts. “Nonprofits often are on the front lines as service providers and are a trusted community voice.”
The work of Nebraska nonprofits to get out the count is paying off. As of Tuesday, Nebraska ranked third among the states in census completion rates, at 57.3%.
“Typically, census workers would be able to go door-to-door to encourage people to complete the simple questionnaire. However, due to the COVID-19 response, census workers are currently unable to safely follow up with Nebraskans in person,” Engdahl said.
For those individuals who are not comfortable completing the survey online or don’t have access to the internet, paper census forms are still a safe and easy way to protect and build community. Additionally, the deadline to complete the census is extended to October 31. Individuals may complete their form via paper, phone or online at www.my2020census.gov.
Nebraska Counts is a coalition of nonpartisan nonprofit organizations who serve thousands of fellow Nebraskans across the state. Nebraska is one of two states that does not have a statewide Complete Count Committee, a best practice recommended by the U.S. Census Bureau.