Remembering and honoring our departed loved ones this Memorial Day weekend won’t stop because of the pandemic.
That’s why the Norfolk Senior Center is once again selling artificial flowers that will help turn cemeteries into fields of color.
Indeed, the organization has tables laden with flowers in almost every color — yellow, pink and purple, as well as red, white and blue.
For around 15 years, the center has received flowers collected from three local cemeteries after Memorial Day, said Cheryl Gesell, the center’s director. Eventually, the flowers have to be removed so the grass can be mowed.
A volunteer sorts, cleans and refurbishes the flowers, and they are put in storage until the following spring, when they are put on display and sold.
This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic that forced the center to close, the flowers are displayed on tables outside the main entrance. Customers may peruse the selections and make their purchase, encountering only the person collecting the money.
Single flower stems sell for $1, and larger bunches are $3. The flowers will be available through Friday, May 22.
In addition to providing a valuable source of income for the center, collecting and selling the flowers helps keep them out of the landfills, Gesell said.
Selling flowers is just one of the center’s activities that is continuing even though the center remains closed.
The center is still providing Meals on Wheels, which was declared an essential service and can still operate, Gesell said.
However, a few changes have been made to ensure everyone is safe. In the past, a volunteer would hand the meal to the person receiving it. Now, because of the virus, volunteers put the meals at a designated spot, ring the doorbell or knock on the door to let the recipient know the meal is there and move away from the door. They make sure the recipient has retrieved the meal before leaving.
This process keeps everyone safe and allows the volunteers to make sure the person receiving the meal is OK.
Initially, people who often came to the center to eat could pick up their meals at the center, but Gesell said those people now have meals delivered to them.
The number of meals delivered each day varies, Gesell said. Some people receive meals every day, and others receive them just a few days a week. Many people order three meals on Friday to tide them over through the weekend, she said.
The meals are prepared by staff at the center and delivered by volunteers who are organized by local churches and businesses.
“They (the volunteers) commit to a route for a month,” Gesell said. “They get to know the people; they are amazing.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
People who are interested in receiving meals can call the Norfolk Senior Citizens Center at 402-371-8299.