Since the program’s inception, the state’s County Bridge Match Program has approved funding for 64 of the 70 counties that have submitted proposals.
And for the first time this year, there won’t be one from Madison County.
This is the sixth year for the program, which was created as a result of the 2016 Transportation Innovation Act and signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts in April of that year.
“We have gotten a lot done from it,” said Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman. “We’ve done two or three projects for the past five years.”
Uhlir said he spoke to Dick Johnson, the county’s highway superintendent and an engineer, and there really wasn't an explanation for what basis was used to counties that were chosen.
Johnson usually visits with the county board and informs commissioners of bridges around the county that would be eligible to receive assistance from the state.
The county submits eligible bridges to the state, which then considers all the applications it receives and announces successful applications later.
This year, Northeast and North Central Nebraska counties that had bridges awarded were from Knox, Cedar, Pierce, Wayne, Thurston and Stanton counties.
The state selected 123 proposals for funding to repair or replace around 340 bridges. State officials said the program has spurred and supported innovative best practices that have been used on some of the additional 485 bridges that have been replaced with county funds in the past five years.
The program funds 55% of eligible bridge construction cost (up to $200,000) with counties providing a 45% match. The selected proposals include 20 counties and 38 bridges at a total construction cost of $14.4 million, of which $4.3 million is from the match program.
Uhlir said considering that the Madison County bridges that have been replaced in the past are structures generally over 20 feet, which are getting replaced by two or three culverts, the county feels fortunate. The county has saved at least $100,000 on each of the bridges over the past five years, with two or three usually chosen.
If the program continues again next year, Madison County will apply, Uhlir said.
“Since the passage of the Transportation Innovation Act, NDOT has worked with our partners to develop and implement programs that encourage innovation and improves the overall transportation system,” said John Selmer, NDOT director.
“We all understand bridges have a vital function in providing for safe and reliable travel. This program along with the recent passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recognizes that role and the resources required to sustain the state’s bridges. The CBMP provides funding to Nebraska counties for the innovative replacement and repair of deficient county bridges,” Selmer said.
The sixth request for proposals (RFP) was announced in October, with $4 million available for distribution. Proposals were submitted by 43 counties and included 134 bridges.
“This program was an experiment in how funding allocations from state resources can support best practices by local agencies and will continue to benefit future bridge management decisions,” said Kent Miller, a member of the NDOT County Bridge Match Program working group.
“The County Bridge Match Program continues to make a significant impact by investing in the infrastructure of our local counties,” said Mark Traynowicz, NDOT bridge engineer throughout the selection process. “Interest in the program remained strong again this year, with a large number of counties submitting proposals and a large number of bridges included in the proposals.
Northeast and North Central Nebraska bridges from the region that were selected include:
— Cedar County (3): 5 miles west of Coleridge over stream, replace bridge with concrete box culvert; 1.2 miles east of Hartington at Bow Creek, replace with concrete slab; St. James at East Bow Creek tributary, replace concrete box culvert.
— Knox County (1): 5 miles north of Verdel, at Ponca Creek, replace concrete slab.
— Pierce County (1): 6.5 miles south of Foster at Willow Creek, replace precast deck panels.
— Stanton County (1): 2.1 miles west and 3 miles north of Stanton, Pleasant Run Creek, replace steel U-beam girder.
— Thurston County (1): 7.5 miles east and 1 mile south of Rosalie at South Blackbird Creek, replace steel girder.
— Wayne County (2): 4 miles west and 7.5 miles south of Wayne at Plum Creek, replace concrete box culvert; 2.5 miles east and 2.5 miles south of Wayne at Coon Creek, replace concrete box culvert.