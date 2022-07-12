HARTINGTON — Country music fans will enjoy this year’s Cedar County Fair.
The fair, which will begin on Wednesday, July 13, and ends on Sunday, July 17, has decided to include three country musicians, as well as an 8,000-pound flagpole on its Hartington fairgrounds, located at 88266 564 Ave.
Greg Heine is the president of the Cedar County Fair. When asked about expected community turnout, he said, "We've had tickets ordered from about 30 different states. Ticket sales for Walker Hayes have been great. We're extremely excited for this year's fair and expecting a sellout crowd."
The following events will be on the first day of the fair: The hamburger feed, beginning at 6 p.m. and lasting until 8 p.m.; the talent contest, starting at 7:30 p.m. and concluding at 9 p.m.; and the equipment and antique tractor display, which will last all day.
The events on Thursday include: 4-H and FFA dairy show, set to begin at 10 a.m. and finish at 1 p.m.; the Cedar County Fair rodeo, which starts at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.; and the teen dance, beginning at 10 p.m. and concluding at midnight.
The following events will be on Friday: The Honor Flight Memorial, starting at 11 a.m. and concluding at 9 p.m.; the carnival opens, beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at midnight; and finally, a performance by the fair headliner, Little Texas. The show is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. and wrap up at 11 p.m. Little Texas is a country band that incorporates classic rock elements into its music.
The events taking place on Saturday include: the co-ed sand volleyball tournament, starting at 8 a.m. and finishing at 5 p.m.; the cornhole tournament, which is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. and finish at 5 p.m.; and, finally, a performance by headliner Walker Hayes, who is set to take center stage at 8:30 p.m. and perform until 10 p.m. Hayes has accumulated an average of more than 6 million monthly Spotify listeners and features pop elements into his traditional country melodies.
The following events will be on the final day of the fair on Sunday: Barrel racing, starting at 11:30 a.m. and finishing at 3 p.m.; Papa Bear Wood Carvings, beginning at 1 p.m. and wrapping up at 6 p.m.; and a performance by headliner Dylan Scott, which will begin at 8 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. Scott also mixes elements of pop and country into his music and maintains more than 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
Fairgoers should be aware that coolers, ATVs', drones and alcohol are not allowed on the premises. A beer garden will be open on the fairgrounds.
As for food, there will be food vendors on all fair days that open at noon and close at midnight. The list of vendors includes: Taco n' more, a Mexican restaurant; SBSU Ice Cream; Uncle Jarrol's, a Norfolk restaurant that specializes in barbecue products; and La TolvQuena, another restaurant serving Tex-Mex favorites.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For those who are interested, visit the Cedar County Fair website at www.cedarcountyfair.net.