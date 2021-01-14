HARTINGTON — A sentencing date for a 2019 charge has been set for later this month for a Cedar County commissioner.

Christopher Tramp, who was scheduled for a pretrial conference Wednesday in Cedar County Court, earlier pleaded no contest to a charges of driving under the influence.

Judge Douglas Luebbe decided he was not satisfied with the drug/alcohol report completed on Dec. 15 and wanted further clarification.

Tramp, who was represented by attorney Luke Henderson of Norfolk, agreed to request a more complete report, and sentencing was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 11:15 am.

DUI charges were originally filed Nov. 30, 2019. In the ensuing year, COVID-19 restrictions prevented court appearances, but a plea deal was hammered out in recent months.

Acting Cedar County Attorney Leland Miner of Ponca was the prosecuting attorney on Wednesday.

