Two people were killed over the weekend in an accident in Cedar County that happened about 5 miles south of Yankton.
Samantha Plantenberg, 30, Crofton, and Elizabeth Braunesreither of Mission Hill, South Dakota, were killed in the accident, which happened at mile marker 209 on Highway 81.
Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda said in a release Monday afternoon that the sheriff’s department was called to investigate a multiple-vehicle crash at 9:41 p.m. on Saturday.
A Buick Century driven by Braunesreither and a Buick LeSabre driven by Plantenberg were involved in a head-on collision, the sheriff said.
During the collision, a Pontiac G6 driven by Blake Johnston, 24, O’Neill, struck one of the vehicles involved in the initial crash. Johnston was treated and released for minor injuries at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, Koranda said.
The accident remains under investigation by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol. Seatbelts were in use, he said.
Crofton EMS, Crofton Fire, Crofton Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol, Yankton EMS and Yankton Fire assisted at the scene.