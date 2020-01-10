Cedar County cases filed against 3

HARTINGTON — Cedar County Attorney Nicholas S. Matney announced Friday that his office has filed several criminal cases set for hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 9 a.m. in Cedar County Court.
Rose M. Rolfes is charged with one count of theft by deception, a Class IV felony, which carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment and $10,000 fine. Rolfes is accused of allegedly causing the Village of Wynot to suffer pecuniary losses between $1,500 to $4,999.
Kevin Robert Haug is charged with two counts of violation of protection order, Class II misdemeanors, which carry maximum penalties of not more than one year imprisonment and $1,000 fine.
Derek Lee Ehlers is charged with one count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class ID felony, which carries a maximum penalty of 50 years imprisonment.