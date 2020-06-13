CDC outlines steps to limit spread of COVID-19 as country reopens

Hand washing NDN

While the curve has been flattened in many areas, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and the public should still follow recommendations to limit the spread of coronavirus, leaders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday morning in a media briefing.

Dr. Jay Butler, the CDC’s COVID-19 response manager, said cases across the country have plateaued and many states have begun to return closer to normal. But the country isn’t out of the woods yet.

“Right now communities are experiencing different levels of transmission,” Butler said. “And this is occurring as they gradually ease up on some of the community mitigation efforts and gradually reopen. We continue to ask everyone to follow the guidance."

Some states have reported higher rates of transmission as more public spaces and businesses reopen, with some even reporting new one-day records recently. The CDC is working with states on mitigation strategies and understanding the cause of new cases.

Butler and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said there are still precautions that should be taken. The primary ways they recommended to help curb the spread of the virus are largely the same as recommended when the virus first appeared in the United States: maintain social distancing, wash your hands frequently and use a face covering.

"It’s important that we remember that the situation is unprecedented and that the pandemic has not ended,” Redfield said.

The CDC also released updated guidelines for the public as more public places open and larger gatherings resume.

Among their suggestions included sitting outdoors and at least 6 feet from other diners at restaurants, disinfecting equipment at the gym and utilizing curbside pickup whenever possible.

"Here's a general rule of thumb," Butler said. "The more closely you interact with others, the longer the interaction lasts, and the greater the number of people involved in the interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread."

Also released was a public opinion survey that found a large majority of Americans supported lockdown efforts. According to the survey, about 80% of Americans supported stay-at-home orders, 80% reported they stayed 6 feet or more away from others when possible and 77% reported they self-isolated. Other findings from the survey indicated a wide use of face masks and support for local and state health guidelines.

