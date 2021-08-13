MADISON — An ordinance on the agenda Wednesday evening for the Madison City Council would have transformed the Madison Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) into the Madison Community Development Agency (CDA).
As the CDA, it would have been administered by the Madison City Council directly. Mayor Al Brandl advocated for the ordinance, saying he proposed it not just because of the recent problem with the TIF money overpayments, but that in his opinion, having a council-run Community Development Agency would be “more functional” and would keep all the records in one place.
The ordinance was introduced but died for lack of a second.