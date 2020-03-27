Cattlemen’s Ball postponed until 2021

COLUMBUS — Because of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Nebraska Cattlemen's Ball will be postponed until June 4-5, 2021, with the event remaining in Columbus.
"It is with great disappointment and with much discussion of the advisory board that it was decided to postpone the ball to next year,” said Kevin Rasmussen, chairman of the Cattlemen’s Ball advisory board. “The health of all attending comes first. Let's look forward to 2021, knowing the Columbus group will pick up where they left off and make it even better than it would have been if held this year.”
Scott and Pat Mueller were to be the host family for the 2020 ball.
“While it is disappointing that the 2020 ball is being postponed, our commitment must be to the health and wellness of all the attendees and to what is best for our local community,” Rasmussen said. “Our local co-chairs and committees remain committed to hosting the ball in 2021 and supporting our focus on ‘Funding Cancer Research & Finding a Cure.’ ”
Ticket purchasers and art and general store vendors will have the option to roll their payments to the 2021 ball or request a refund.