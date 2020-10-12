Hundreds of animal-loving Norfolkans attended the 10th annual Bark-B-Q hosted by the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska (ASNN) this past weekend.
The barbecue is the shelter’s largest fundraising event of the year.
“The Bark-B-Q is important because the shelter is important,” said shelter volunteer Jadyn Weber. “I have seen so many animals find great homes through these events, and I am thankful I get to be a part of the shelter’s success.”
Bark-B-Q attendees had the opportunity to purchase barbecue sandwiches and sides and enter a raffle featuring lifestyle and pet-related prize baskets donated by local businesses and animal shelter board members. All of the raised funds directly benefit the shelter, said Sister Kevin Hermsen, who is part of the shelter’s board of directors.
“The money raised helps finance shelter operations,” she said. “Our shelter is completely funded by adoption fees and donations, (which) is why this fundraising event is so important.”
To ensure the safety of the attendees, event staff enforced all COVID-19 health regulations set forth by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. These health regulations required the shelter to shift the event from an indoor to an outdoor location.
Amber Anderson, the fundraising manager for the shelter, explained the unexpected benefits of the location change.
“This year was special because we hosted it at the shelter rather than an outside venue,” Anderson said. “People could take shelter tours and meet all of our adoptable animals rather than a select few.”
Anderson called the event a great success — with animals finding new homes.
“We had five adoptions today (and) we definitely picked up more supporters. Many people who had never visited our facility got to see how we help animals and our community every day.”
Hermsen emphasized that all shelter animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, vet-checked and microchipped before adoption.
“This event was not just about the money. This was about the animals and the people of Norfolk,” Hermsen said. “We’d wanted to raise money, but, more importantly, we wanted to benefit and enhance the community.”