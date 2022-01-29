The annual celebration of Catholic Schools Week across the country and in the Archdiocese of Omaha begins Saturday, Jan. 30.
Special events are scheduled throughout the week at 70 Catholic elementary and secondary schools in the archdiocese, including Northeast Nebraska. The events will play off this year’s theme, “Faith. Excellence. Service.”
“Catholic schools are vital in carrying out the church’s mission to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to pass on the faith from one generation to the next,” said Archbishop George Lucas. “The success of Catholic schools in the formation of disciples of Jesus remain a bright light in the Archdiocese of Omaha.”
Catholic schools in the archdiocese are planning their own unique celebrations, which include Masses, open houses, contests and potluck gatherings to celebrate the communities they represent.
The signature event in the archdiocese is the eighth grade Mass celebrated by Archbishop Lucas on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha. This year’s Mass will be virtual.
Almost 19,000 students are currently educated in 70 Catholic schools in the archdiocese. Catholic schools serve students from families of all racial, ethnic and economic backgrounds.
A joint project of the National Catholic Education Association (NCEA) and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), Catholic Schools Week became an annual event in 1974.