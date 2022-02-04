Catholic Schools Week observed

Keith Jiron of the Evangelium Institute spoke about the importance of faith in daily life and discerning marriage, clergy or religious life vocations to students at Norfolk Catholic as part of Catholic Schools Week.
A variety of activities took place as part of the observance. Will Abler, a 2018 Norfolk Catholic graduate who has raised reptiles and other animals since he was in elementary school, brought some of them to students.
Jeff Quinn, who came from the Omaha area, gave a performance with trickery and illusions. He also carried a faith-based message. The week ends Sunday, Feb. 6. The theme this year is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence” and included an all-school Mass on Friday.