Catholic Schools Week observed

Keith Jiron of the Evangelium Institute spoke about the importance of faith in daily life and discerning marriage, clergy or religious life vocations to students at Norfolk Catholic as part of Catholic Schools Week.

A variety of activities took place as part of the observance. Will Abler, a 2018 Norfolk Catholic graduate who has raised reptiles and other animals since he was in elementary school, brought some of them to students.

Jeff Quinn, who came from the Omaha area, gave a performance with trickery and illusions. He also carried a faith-based message. The week ends Sunday, Feb. 6. The theme this year is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence” and included an all-school Mass on Friday.

MADISON — There will be a challenger for Tilden Mayor Shane Livelsberger’s seat. Tom Nelson has filed to challenge him.

MADISON — Nearly 25 people representing volunteer fire departments, rural fire districts and rescue squads attended the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday to discuss emergency radios.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a burst of 467,000 jobs in January despite a wave of omicron infections that sickened millions of workers, kept many consumers at home and left businesses from restaurants to manufacturers short-staffed.