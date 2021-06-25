MADISON — A 52-year-old Norfolk man accused of first-degree murder is scheduled to stand trial in November for the 2017 stabbing death of Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez outside a Norfolk apartment complex.
Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon appeared over Zoom on Friday from the Nebraska Department of Corrections before Judge Mark Johnson. His attorney, Todd Lancaster also appeared over Zoom, and translator Raul Escobar appeared in person on Friday.
A bench trial has been scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 1.
Castaneda-Morejon is accused of the Aug. 25, 2017, stabbing death of Velazquez-Gomez in the parking lot of a Norfolk apartment complex under the hunch that Velazquez-Gomez was having a secret relationship with his girlfriend.
He turned himself into police shortly after the incident and was booked on charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
The scheduling of Castaneda-Morejon’s trial Friday follows numerous sanity evaluations that deemed Castaneda-Morejon incompetent to stand trial and nearly four years of court proceedings since the alleged murder. But an independent sanity evaluation in December 2020 deemed Castaneda-Morejon competent to stand trial.
Johnson will oversee Castaneda-Morejon’s bench trial, which is expected to last 1 to 2 days. Castaneda-Morejon waived his right to a jury trial in March and shortly thereafter underwent an additional sanity evaluation. He originally entered not guilty pleas in November 2017.
If convicted on the first-degree murder charge, a Class 1A felony, Castaneda-Morejon faces a sentence of life in prison. The deadly weapon charge, a Class 2 felony, carries a penalty of 1 to 50 years’ imprisonment.
A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m.