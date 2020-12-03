Court bench NDN

It was determined Wednesday that a Norfolk man accused of murder is competent to stand trial.

Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon, who has been housed at the Lincoln Regional Center since May 2018, was determined mentally fit to stand trial after being declared incompetent on multiple occasions.

Castaneda-Morejon is accused of stabbing his neighbor, Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez, to death in August 2017. Castaneda-Morejon pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. If convicted, he faces either life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Pretrial in this case is set for Jan. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m.

Tags

In other news

Area residents appointed to boards

Area residents appointed to boards

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday several recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions, including two Norfolkans and others from Northeast and North Central Nebraska.

Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home this year amid virus

Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home this year amid virus

HONOLULU (AP) — Navy sailor Mickey Ganitch was getting ready to play in a Pearl Harbor football game as the sun came up on Dec. 7, 1941. Instead, he spent the morning — still wearing his football padding and brown team shirt — scanning the sky as Japanese planes rained bombs on the U.S. Paci…

Ho, ho — Whoa! Virus keeping most Santas at a distance

Ho, ho — Whoa! Virus keeping most Santas at a distance

MIAMI (AP) — Brad Six becomes Santa Claus, pulling his black boots over his red pants in the office of a Miami outdoor supply company. It’s hot, so he forgoes the traditional heavy jacket for a lightweight vest and grabs his Santa hat.