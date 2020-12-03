It was determined Wednesday that a Norfolk man accused of murder is competent to stand trial.
Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon, who has been housed at the Lincoln Regional Center since May 2018, was determined mentally fit to stand trial after being declared incompetent on multiple occasions.
Castaneda-Morejon is accused of stabbing his neighbor, Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez, to death in August 2017. Castaneda-Morejon pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. If convicted, he faces either life imprisonment or the death penalty.
Pretrial in this case is set for Jan. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m.