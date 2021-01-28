HARTINGTON — A Cedar County commissioner received probation Wednesday for a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol from Nov. 30, 2019.

Tramp was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol that day after his pickup truck slid off Highway 81 into a ditch east of Crofton. He was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Douglas Luebbe.

Tramp was represented by attorney Luke Henderson of Norfolk. Acting Cedar County Attorney Leland Miner of Ponca was the prosecuting attorney.

Luebbe reviewed an amended alcohol evaluation first received on Jan. 14. Tramp did admit to the judge that he had a drink at a family Christmas gathering.

Luebbe sentenced Tramp to nine months’ probation with an admonition Tramp abstain from any alcohol use or controlled substances for that period. Tramp will report for monthly meetings with his probation officer and refrain from frequenting businesses that sell alcohol. Tramp also was fined $500, court costs, ordered to pay for enrollment in drug abuse classes and directed to complete driving and addiction impact classes.

His license also was revoked for 60 days, but he complied with that infraction at the time of the incident when the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles revoked his license for 60 days.

