HUMPHREY— Case dismissed — sort of.
Platte County District Court Judge Robert R. Steinke dismissed the complaints Charles Moser filed against the City of Humphrey; however, he gave Moser 14 days to again amend his complaint.
Moser is seeking to nullify the ordinances that created the comprehensive plan and zoning and subdivision regulations and is asking the Platte County District Court to reexamine its earlier dismissal of open meetings violations based on new evidence.
The judge noted Moser represents himself and has no legal training, placing him at a disadvantage.
Steinke in a Jan. 17 filing addressed each of Moser’s claims individually.
In the complaint of open meetings violations, Steinke wrote meetings March 12, 2019, and April 2, 2019, were more than 120 days before he filed the complaint, and although he attended these meetings, he did not object at that time to inadequate notice. The Supreme Court states any person attending meetings must object specifically to lack of public notice at those meetings.
The third meeting April 15, 2019, is within the 120-day window, but Moser’s complaint is he was not allowed enough time at the meeting to speak. Steinke said governing boards are within their rights to set reasonable rules and regulations for public comment, including time limits.
Steinke dismissed this claim.
As for the alleged legal violation of Tony Miller holding two offices — police chief and chairman of the planning commission — he wrote Moser “fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
Moser’s request for an investigation into alleged conflicts of interest states “that most of the planning commission and the board of adjustment members are in the same real estate investment club(s) and/or business partners.” Steinke wrote the request for investigation is outside the powers of the judiciary, so it “fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
Steinke did grant the city’s request to dismiss; however, he did allow Moser, if he desires, 14 days from Jan. 17 to file a second amended complaint, and the City of Humphrey has 14 days after that to answer or otherwise plead to the same.