CASA of Northeast Nebraska provides youth advocacy in court settings to ensure the best outcome is reached for a child’s well-being. With its group of court-appointed special advocates (CASAs), the organization’s volunteers advise courts in matters of child abuse and neglect.
With roots dating to the late 1970s in Seattle, CASA has now been advocating for the well-being of children in Northeast Nebraska for 25 years.
“Our mission is to train and recruit volunteers to speak in court for the safety and well-being of abused and neglected children,” said Karri Roling-Wilson.
CASA volunteers train for 30 hours and spend two hours observing courts before beginning their service. After completing training, volunteers typically serve about 10 hours a month and complete an additional 12 hours of ongoing education per year.
Duties of volunteers include going to court, visiting with children’s biological and foster parents, talking with judges and guardians ad litem and writing and compiling reports to present to the court.
The volunteer support needed to complete these services is considerable, and oftentimes unmet, because of how intensive the process can be. In 2020, CASA of Northeast Nebraska provided only one-third of the need in Madison County, serving some 30 children with about 60 more who could have benefited from CASA involvement.
“We are hoping to go into other counties eventually once we are able to serve this one more fully,” Roling-Wilson said.
The organization is in search of more volunteers to serve this need.
Financial assistance from United Way allows CASA to help recruit and maintain volunteers. Representing 16% of CASA of Northeast Nebraska’s budget, funds from the United Way allow the organization to reimburse volunteers for mileage costs associated with child wellness checks, one of the few ways the volunteers’ costs can be covered by the agency. Without United Way assistance, CASA would have to ask volunteers to cover their own mileage costs to keep the program operational.
Additional funding comes from a number of grants and personal donations that finance most of the operational costs associated with the program. The Madison County commissioners provided the biggest source of funding for the organization.
A decrease in funding would hurt the organization’s ability to provide assistance in cases where children may be in situations involving issues from substance abuse to endangerment.
“We had a family that was involved with the courts because of a substance abuse issue,” said Scott Adams, a CASA affiliate. “The kids got a CASA volunteer who helped with getting them Y cards, taking them to the park, getting them to other activities that they couldn’t do with their parents. The result of that was they were able to stabilize the family as the child’s mother and father were able to get additional help.”
The additional help had a ripple effect.
“With substance abuse problems, they end up getting put from place to place to place as landlords figure out what’s going on,” Adams said. “The CASA volunteer was able to help with kids, but also the entire family stabilized. He was able to help out and help with the kids by helping the whole family.”
Health guidelines during the pandemic made meeting with children even more difficult at a time when many in danger or being neglected were exposed even more to the risks they faced in their households as social services like schools and daycares limited their availability.
“You have to do a lot more Zoom and a lot more staying away from things because most of the courts were probably running Zoom, too,” Adams said.
Advocates are now meeting in person again, but the pandemic only underscored the need for child advocacy in the community.
Volunteers are vetted and screened to ensure the safety of the children in need of advocacy. Those wanting to volunteer may apply to do so on the organization’s website at https://casanortheastne.org/become-a-volunteer/ or by calling CASA of Northeast Nebraska’s office at 402-371-9599.