Drugs, paranoia, isolation and depression — these are the words that used to describe a struggling young mother.
A few years ago, a juvenile court judge ordered CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) to work with a families’ children and parents. Coincidentally, the CASA volunteer turned out to be someone with whom the mother had graduated.
With the help of CASA, the parents were connected to a drug rehabilitation facility and eventually recovered from their addiction. While they were recovering, CASA helped stabilize the family by advocating for the children in court and getting services that they needed.
The mother also expressed that if CASA didn’t help her, she would not be where she is now.
Today, she is well-known in local non-profit circles due to her leadership skills.
While CASA is not a drug-rehabilitation agency, it still strives to help struggling parents while maintaining their role as a youth-assistance agency.
CASA provides youth advocacy services to ensure that children receive the best outcomes in court. It serves children affected by abuse and neglect in the Norfolk-area, and has been doing so for the past 25 years. It currently serves about 20 children with eight volunteers that advise courts on matters of child abuse and neglect. CASA volunteers are court-appointed and work closely with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Its services also extend to struggling parents and advocate for the programs that parents need in order to be successful, like drug rehabilitation.
United Way assists CASA by funding about an eighth of its budget, which includes the recruitment and training of volunteers, as well as other day-to-day operating expenses.
“Without these funds, we would struggle to keep going as an agency,” said Kerri Roling-Wilson, the executive director of CASA.
Recently, its United Way need has increased due to a rising number of children it is serving, the need for volunteers and its goal to expand services. Currently, the agency is eyeing the Stanton County area as a way to extend their services to more Nebraskans. With this expansion, it will need more United Way funds and volunteers.
“We need more volunteers and have actively been searching for them,” said Roling-Wilson. According to CASA, volunteers need to go through 30 hours of initial training in order to teach them the court advocacy process. Volunteers also work around eight to 10 hours a month, making it a low-stress commitment, Roling-Wilson said.
“With the United Way funds, we continue to be a steady presence in a child’s life, even helping them after childhood,” Roling-Wilson said.