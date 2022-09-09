The Madison County CASA program is calling all artists.
Anyone interested may participate in a statewide chalk art contest benefiting Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer work.
Now through Monday, Sept. 19, chalk artists are encouraged to create their own sidewalk chalk art. This art’s theme being “Step Up to the Plate” and volunteer for CASA.
There is no fee to enter and all contest information can be found at www.nebraskacasa.org/chalk-art-competition.html. There are prizes for the top three best art submissions, best children’s art, family art and the people’s choice award.
CASA of Northeast Nebraska is an organization that recruits, screens, trains, and supports volunteers who represent the best interest of foster care children.
Kathryn Carlson, executive director of CASA of Northeast Nebraska said, “Our program represented 25 children in the court last year. These are children who enter the court system through no fault of their own. They have been abused or neglected and the state has removed them from their home and placed them in foster care.”
The CASA programs across Nebraska need at least 800 more volunteers in order to provide an advocate for every child in the system.
A child in foster care with a CASA volunteer is more likely to do better in school, receive more appropriate services and have better outcomes. Most importantly, no matter how many different professionals are on their case and foster placements they are at during their time in foster care, their CASA volunteer is the one person who is a constant in their lives.