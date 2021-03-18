CASA has new leader

CASA of Northeast Nebraska organization has a new director, but its mission remains the same — to advocate for children involved in the court system.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. The local office will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year. For many of those years, Ruth Matthews-Mott was at the helm, during which time she recruited and trained volunteers and raised funds and awareness of the organization and its purpose.
Matthews-Mott retired in December, and Karri Roling-Wilson became director in February.
But Roling-Wilson was already familiar with the organization, having been a CASA volunteer when she lived in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. After she and her husband, Dustin Wilson, moved to Norfolk, she worked for the Liberty Centre. She was also director of Project Linus, a national nonprofit that provides homemade blankets for children in need.
She said CASA serves a valuable purpose, which is to provide volunteers who, after being appointed by a judge to a case, are advocates for minors involved in the court system. They research the child’s situation and make recommendations to the judge concerning a number of issues.
“Volunteers go to court with the children, check on how they are doing in school, check on visitation and foster care, and talk to the children to find out how they are doing,” she said.
Volunteers don’t need a lot of qualifications, Roling-Wilson said. They just need to love children, be willing to have a background check, participate in training and have a few hours a week they can give, she said.
Most of the CASA volunteers are working with children from Madison County. Roling-Wilson would like to expand the organization’s reach to include neighboring counties, she said.
She also would like to streamline some of the office procedures by digitizing the records.
But mostly she wants the organization to keep to its purpose.
After all, “someone needs to speak up for children,” she said.