Carson’s brother dies

Dick Carson, 92, died in Studio City, California, on Dec. 19 after a brief illness, according to family members. He grew up in Norfolk along with his younger brother, Johnny Carson, who is regarded by many as the king of talk show hosts.
Dick Carson ended up having a 43-year-long career that included directing many thousands of television shows, including working on such shows as “The Tonight Show,” “The Merv Griffin Show,” “Wheel of Fortune” and “The Sammy Davis Jr. Show.” Over the course of his career, he received five Emmy awards.
Here, at the 2010 Great American Comedy Festival in Norfolk, Dick Carson received special recognition for his distinguished career. Full obituary here.