Improvements continue

The Carson Cancer Center in Norfolk has had several improvements made possible by Nucor’s donation of funds from its annual charity golf tournament.

 KATHRYN HARRIS/DAILY NEWS

Faith Regional Health Services welcomed teammates from Nucor Steel to the Carson Cancer Center to tour the facility and cut a ribbon for the remodeled cancer center lobby and medical oncology treatment area on Thursday.

Improvements were made possible by Nucor’s donation of funds from its annual charity golf tournament to the Carson Cancer Center.

The donation allowed for light remodeling and new furnishings, including 12 recliners equipped with heat and charging stations, two bed suites, new flooring, paint, blinds and amenities such as coffee bars for patients and families throughout.

“The Carson Cancer Center is an important part of the Norfolk community. It makes a huge difference in patients’ lives to be able to get the care they need locally instead of having to travel long distances for treatment,” said John Ferriola, chairman and chief executive officer of Nucor Corp. “Nucor is proud that we played a role in making these improvements possible.”

The tour was led by Carson Cancer Center’s oncologists, Dr. Rabih Fahed and Dr. Mohammed Zahra. In addition to getting a firsthand look at the state-of-the-art technology the cancer center provides, teammates had an opportunity to visit with patients regarding the difference their donation has made in providing greater comfort while receiving treatments.

“We are grateful to all who participated in our golf tournament and pleased we were able to help make the remodel of the Carson Cancer Center possible. It is important to our teammates and their families that they and our entire community have access to such high-quality care right here in Norfolk,” said Troy Brooks, vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel Nebraska.

The hospital is grateful for Nucor’s donation.

“The updated space and equipment to aid in the treatment of cancer patients locally means that much more knowing it was made possible by a community pillar like Nucor,” said Kelly Driscoll, president and chief executive officer of Faith Regional Health Services. “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to show them the impact their generosity and support have made.”

