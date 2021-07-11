HARTINGTON — When the Cedar County Fair opens the gates this year on Wednesday, July 14, there will be a revival of the long-held fair tradition — the midway carnival, which has been absent for several years.
“After talking to 70 different carnival operations in 12 different states, we finally signed a contract with River City Carnivals of St. Paul, Neb.,” said Greg Heine.
As Cedar County Ag Society president, Heine said the 22-member board searched for a class operation to fill the void and is happy carnival entertainment is finally coming back to the local fairgrounds.
4-H exhibits roll in on Wednesday, with judging and a long list of fair activities continuing through Sunday, July 18.
A new tradition the board is launching this year will be CedarStock Music Fest. The three-day CedarStock Music Fest will host three nights of entertainment, adding a third concert on Sunday night.
On July 16, Friday night’s entertainment in the grandstand will kick off the Music Fest with Luke Mills, country singer and writer from Holdrege, who opens for Lanco, a self-described honky-tonk hippies musical group.
On Saturday, July 17, CedarFest will present the opening act, country rock band Tim Zach and Whiskey Bent, preceding headliner country music singer Jimmie Allen. And on Sunday, July 18, for the first time, a group of local musicians will take to the grandstand. Dizzy Cedar, a classic rock ’n’ roll band, will precede the “best new female artist of the year,” Gabby Barrett.
In 2020, COVID-19 restrictions forced the ag board to scale down the fair activities and actually “get back to the heart of what the Cedar County Fair was all about,” said board member Alissa Bartling.
Heine agreed.
“As a small community fair, we have the ability to be flexible and opportunistic, so we will continue to reshape and improve the Cedar County Fair within whatever boundaries we have to work with,” Heine said. “We owe it to the people of our county and beyond.”
A free talent show on Wednesday, July 14, will open the five nights of family entertainment. The Cedar County Fair sanctioned PRCA Rodeo event will ride Thursday, July 15, and barrel racing will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 18. Both events will be occurring in the Rodeo Arena.
Throughout the five days of fair family fun, there will be exhibits, antique tractors on display, vendors, ax throwing, cornhole and volleyball tournaments, food, 4-H exhibits and animals galore, a farmers market, pedal pull, beer garden, clown face painting, school exhibits, quilts, pioneer and Ak-Sar-Ben awards.
Want to learn more?
For more information, go to https://cedarcountyfair.net/ for a schedule of main attractions and daily activities.