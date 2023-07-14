NELIGH — Preparations are underway for the upcoming Antelope County Fair in Neligh.
Events for one of the area’s longest fairs begin on Thursday, July 27, and continue through Sunday, Aug. 6.
This year, the fair will have a full carnival instead of the inflatables it’s had for 20 years or more, according to Jared Anderson, president of the Antelope County Fair board.
“The full carnival covers a wider age range than the inflatable carnival did, and we’ll have it for three days instead of two,” Anderson said.
River City Carnival out of St. Paul will set up and run from Thursday, Aug. 3, until Saturday, Aug. 5, on the south ballfield in Riverside Park.
Anderson said the biggest draw for the Antelope County Fair has always been the demo derby, which is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, in front of the grandstands in Riverside Park. He said they come close to selling out every year, which means that almost 3,500 screaming fans vie with the noise of revving and crashing cars to make a lot of noise in the park.
Rounding out the Big Four of events that take place in front of the park grandstands are Extreme Bull Riding at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3; the concert featuring Colt Ford, a Nashville musician who fuses the country and rap genres in his songs, at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4; and the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pullers at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. The tractor pull is the final event of the fair.
The fairgrounds will host a variety of 4-H and FFA events, as well as open-class entries in the barns and the ag building.
“We have a good problem at our fair,” Anderson said. “Our barns are always completely full.”
He praised the work of the 4-H superintendents and the 4-H Extension educator who make things run smoothly each year.
Plans are in the works for a new chicken and rabbit barn, which will be called the youth enrichment center. Anderson said a committee is raising funds to meet a $400,000 goal through donations and grants to build this center.
The fair will kick off with cat, dog and small pet shows on Thursday, July 27, starting at 5 p.m. From then on, a variety of animals will be shown and judged over the remaining days, including a “best dressed goat” show on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 4 p.m.
A popular event and activity for all ages is the Ag Olympics. This obstacle course takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the horse arena.
The long-standing Neligh Chamber of Commerce/Antelope County Fair barbecue will be in Riverside Park, near the pavilion, on Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 4:30 p.m., so people can eat before attending the demo derby.
The following morning, beginning at 7:30, there will be a pancake feed in the park that will go until 10:30 a.m. The pancake feed is sponsored by the FFA alumni.
Many other activities and events planned for this year’s Antelope County Fair. For a full listing of events and times, visit antelopecofair.com.