Carhart Lumber celebrates 100 years of business in Pierce

PIERCE — Carhart Lumber started in Wayne in 1921 by brothers Charles E. Carhart and Arthur Benjamin Carhart. The company is still family owned and operated by Scott and Brenda Carhart, fourth-generation owners. This year, Carhart Lumber is celebrating 100 years of business with each of their nine locations across Nebraska — Norfolk, Wayne, Hartington, Bloomfield, Tilden, Neligh, Burwell, O’Neill and North Platte and subdivisions Carhart Kitchen & Bath, Carhart Interior Designs and Carhart Insulation.
Carhart in Pierce is unique because it started as one of the very first lumberyards and has since transitioned into the Carhart Kitchen & Bath home office.
In 1927, Charles and Benjamin Carhart purchased Schwerin Lumber at 102 S. Second St. (Second and Main) in Pierce. J.H. Henrich was manager of Schwerin Lumber and became the first manager of Carhart Lumber until Henry Berns took over in 1929.
Roy Christensen started at Carhart Lumber in Pierce in 1939 until he was drafted by the United States Navy in WWII. In 1942, Fred "Fritz" Trampe took over. “Fritz made it his business to know everyone and treat them just as he wanted to be treated,” Bob Carhart said. “He was the most outgoing person I have ever met.” Fritz had no reservations about asking for business. He guaranteed quality products and special-care job site delivery, which is still the motto today. He had a hand in training the Herbolsheimer brothers, who both managed Carhart stores of their own later on. Fritz trained both of them to be outstanding sales and service lumber merchants. Lyle Herbolsheimer was the assistant manager at Carhart Lumber in Pierce from 1951 until he took over as manager of Carhart Lumber in Tilden in 1958. His brother, Louis, stepped in when he left and then took over Carhart Lumber in Hartington in 1965.
Carhart Lumber in Pierce saw many great managers throughout the years; they all brought fresh ideas and expertise in the industry — Roy Christensen, Fred Trampe, brothers Lyle and Louis Herbolsheimer, Richard Hammer, Arthur Warneke, Rod Toelle, Corey Pospisil and BJ Koeppe, to name a few. Most of these managers transferred to different Carhart locations to share their knowledge and lead a new team into growth and prosperity.
Carhart Lumber purchased Farmers Lumber Co. and its inventory in 1979 from Hap Malone, just diagonal from their location on Second and Main Street. It wasn’t until 1985 that they decided to remodel and move day-to-day operations there. The building industry was good and hardware stores were doing well. “The townspeople valued having a local business managed locally,” Bob Carhart said.
With a Carhart Lumber store in Norfolk it became more economical to service the Pierce customers from the Norfolk location. Therefore, in November 2008, storage facilities were sold to the Pierce Elevator and Carhart Lumber in Pierce closed its doors.
It was only one year later when Scott and Brenda Carhart were presented with an opportunity to add a new division to the company that focused specifically on cabinetry and design. Mark Rohrich came to Carhart with reputable cabinetry lines, great contractors and a team with years of experience, but they had to acclimate and start from scratch at this new Carhart entity. “It was a risk,” Mark said. “With the lumberyard just closing the year before, everyone was a little nervous if Pierce would be a good location or not.” It was an "all hands on deck" renovation. Mark Rohrich, Scott Carhart, Joel Oltmanns, Mike Herbolsheimer and many others tore out old hardware shelving, drywall and flooring and created a sleek new kitchen and bath showroom. It could not have been done without the help from fellow staff, Pierce businesses and local contractors. Carhart Kitchen & Bath in Pierce was established as the home office and opened in May 2009.
Business flourished; so much in fact, that Carhart had to purchase storage facilities back again from the Pierce Elevator. In 2013, a new Carhart Lumber store was built in Norfolk that included a Carhart Kitchen & Bath showroom.
Carhart Kitchen & Bath provides each customer with a professional designer and in-home measurements. Stop by either showroom to see displays and samples for Homecrest & Showplace cabinetry, murphy wall beds, Quartz, Corian and laminate countertops, cabinetry hardware, Onyx showers and bathroom vanities and Hunter Douglas window shades, blinds and shutters.
Today’s staff in Pierce includes Mark Rohrich, manager, sales and design; Kelsey Werner, sales and design; Julie Rohrich, sales and design; Kyle Kempf, delivery; Harry Werner, delivery; Austin Rohrich, delivery; and Tom Schultz, delivery. Norfolk's staff includes Mandy Humphrey, sales and design; and Lisa Sterns, customer service. “It’s been a great run so far and I can’t wait to watch it continue to grow,” said Mark Rohrich.
Thank you to the community of Pierce for supporting Carhart over the years. We are proud to serve you and we hope to continue for years to come.
As we celebrate 100 years at our locations through 2021, read our stories on our location pages at www.carhartlumber.com.