Carhart Lumber celebrates 100 years of business in Hartington

Norfolk — Carhart Lumber started in Wayne, NE in 1921 by brothers Charles E. Carhart and Arthur Benjamin Carhart. The company is still family owned and operated by Scott & Brenda Carhart, 4th generation owners. This year, Carhart Lumber is Celebrating 100 years of business with each of their 9 locations across Nebraska - Norfolk, Wayne, Hartington, Bloomfield, Tilden, Neligh, Burwell, O’Neill and North Platte. Subdivisions - Carhart Kitchen & Bath in Pierce, Carhart 7Interior Designs and Carhart Insulation.
In 1931, Charles E. Carhart and wife and Arthur Benjamin Carhart and wife purchased a local lumberyard in Hartington, NE from AK Lammers. In 1956, they also purchased Shumway Lumber in Hartington and combined the two yards. Jay Shumway was the first manager of today’s Carhart Lumber location. Louis Herbolsheimer was hired as store manager in 1965, along with his wife Pat who helped as clerk and was also the bookkeeper. Janice Kressig was a valued, longtime sales associate at Carhart Lumber in Hartington and John Kramer joined the Carhart team in 1989. All of these individuals, made up one of the best sales teams.
John Kramer took over as Manager in 1999 and was in charge of a major store remodel and exterior facelift that took place in 2001. Josh Morten came to work at Carhart in 2000 and continues to provide drafting services as needed. Rob Lenzen also joined Carhart in 2002 and moved into Contractor Sales at the Hartington store in 2010. He has helped design hundreds of beautiful homes in the area over the years and is a key player to the Carhart team. Dani deWaal is the Retail Sales associate and assists customers with everyday purchases. She also is an expert at color matching paint and is learning about cabinetry design. It’s beneficial to customers to have a knowledgeable sales staff who can answer their questions. “The Hartington team strives to offer the best products and services possible in our advancing and changing industry,” said John Kramer. Austin Burcham, is in charge of outside yard supply and delivery. His job is crucial when it comes to keeping materials organized and delivering fragile supplies to contractors and customers. “John, Rob, Dani and Austin are great employees and Scott and I are thankful for John’s leadership. He and Rob have a lot of knowledge in the building industry and can answer any questions customers might have,” said Brenda Carhart.
Over the years, Carhart Lumber has been known as a traditional lumberyard, but has transitioned into a full home design center. You can still stop in for treated lumber and the nuts and bolts for DIY projects, but now you can shop for beautiful doors, kitchen cabinetry, countertops, stone, siding and paint. Carhart Lumber would like to humbly thank the customers from Hartington and surrounding communities for their years of patronage. We hope to continue to be the areas trusted source for quality building/home improvement materials and expert advice for years to come.
Celebrating 100 years at our ten locations through 2021. Read our stories on our location pages at www.carhartlumber.com.