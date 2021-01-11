The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education grew by two members as Brenda Carhart and Jenna Hatfield were sworn in during its regular meeting Monday.
The pair joined Sandy Wolfe, Bruce Mitchell and Tammy Day after being chosen to serve on the board during the November election. They replaced Arnie Robinson and Bob Waite.
“I'm sure you are going to fit in well with the board,” Mitchell said to Carhart and Hatfield at Monday’s meeting. “I think we are going to work very well together and continue the very good things the district has going.”
One seat still remains open after Patti Gubbels, previous board vice president, resigned to serve on the Nebraska State Board of Education. The district is now accepting applications from anyone in the NPS district area who has a high school diploma.
The board also elected officers for 2021. Wolfe was elected board president, a position she served in 2020. Tammy Day was elected vice president.
Bill Robinson, associate superintendent, was elected treasurer and Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent, was elected secretary.
At the end of Monday’s meeting, board members approved several staffing additions for the 2021-22 school year.
Even though the district experienced a drop in enrollment because of COVID-19, NPS was previously projected to experience a steady increase in student numbers in the upcoming years.
The district has been tracking enrollment closely for seven years, Thompson said. Due to increasing enrollment and facilities reaching capacity, administrators chose to contract with RSP & Associates, a school planning company, to further evaluate enrollment projections in 2018.
“They predicted our district enrollment would increase by 250 students by the fall of 2023,” Thompson said. “...These projections from RSP were very consistent with Norfolk Public Schools’ internal data prior to the spring of 2020. However, NPS experienced a sudden decrease in enrollment when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Nebraska.”
K-12 enrollment decreased 129 students from 2019 to 2020. Despite the enrollment drop, NPS has been adding staffing positions throughout the past few years to support growth.
Board members approved four positions and an addition to an existing part-time position during Monday’s meeting:
— First and second grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary
— Part-time Norfolk Junior High or Lincoln Elementary music teacher
— Part-time paraprofessional at Lincoln Elementary
— Speech language pathologist at Little Panthers Preschool
— Increase the hours of the part-time physical education teacher at Lincoln Elementary
The estimated cost to the district will be around $150,000.
The additions are just one part of the district’s plan to add several more employees over the next three school years. Thompson also said some buildings, such as Norfolk High School, are out of space and would need renovations to accommodate growing numbers.
But Thompson stressed the importance of focusing on the 2021-22 school year additions after the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“There is a significant discrepancy from what RSP had predicted and what we’re seeing now,” Thompson said. “We really have no way of knowing right now what that’s going to look like. I hypothesize that most of those students will come back next year after the pandemic is over, but I would be very hesitant to make large additions to buildings or staff until we know that.”