One of Norfolk’s largest employers will see production moved out of its plant over the course of the next several months.
Multiple employees at Cardinal Health told the Daily News that they were informed this week that the company would be shifting some of its production to plants outside Norfolk.
One employee said first-shift workers were notified on Monday that there would be a “mandatory huddle” the next morning.
Asked about the decision on Thursday, Erich Timmerman, director of media relations for Cardinal Health, said the company has been and will continue to be transparent with Norfolk employees about upcoming changes.
“We continually adapt our business to meet the changing needs of our industry and have made the difficult decision to move partial production out of this plant to other suppliers over the course of the coming year,” Timmerman said. “Any potential employee impacts will be assessed and communicated with transparency. There are no immediate employee impacts.”
Cardinal Health had announced in April 2017 that it entered into an agreement to acquire Medtronic's Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses for $6.1 billion in cash. The Norfolk Medtronic plant at the time, which manufactures medical products such as syringes, was part of the transaction.
Wednesday’s announcement represents the latest company change affecting the Norfolk plant, which was built in 1961 and celebrated its 50th year in 2011.
Rui Dos Santos, the plant manager in 2011, said much had changed since Warren Cook, who was mayor in 1961, convinced a company president to locate in Norfolk.
“While our plant’s corporate identity has evolved over the years … one thing remained constant throughout this vibrant history: the resolve of our hard-working employees and steady support from a loyal Norfolk community,” Dos Santos said.
When the plant opened, its original building was 50,000 square feet, growing to 245,000 square feet in 2011. It evolved from a hand assembly operation to a highly automated manufacturing facility, operating around the clock.
Among the products the plant manufactured were disposable syringes, blood collection tubes, thermometer covers and other vital medical supplies that are used in hospitals and exam rooms all over the world.
With its headquarters in Dublin, Ohio, Cardinal Health is a global, integrated health care services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide.
According to its website, Cardinal Health serves nearly 90% of U.S. hospitals, more than 60,000 U.S. pharmacies and more than 10,000 specialty physician offices and clinics.
The Norfolk plant employed about 440 people in 2018 and at one point had around double that amount.
Timmerman did not disclose how many employees would be directly affected by the production changes, nor did he say what led to the company’s decision.