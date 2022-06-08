MADISON — Carbon capture can help Nebraska — one of the nation’s top producers of ethanol— ensure its viability in the industry in the future, according to supporters.
A representative of the ethanol industry and a representative of a proposed carbon pipeline told the Madison County Board of Commissioners that with more political and environmental pressure to reduce carbon emissions, ethanol plants and industries that can capture carbon will have a distinct advantage.
John Kuehn, a contractor with Navigator Ventures Heartland Greenway, which is proposing to build a pipeline across Northeast Nebraska, and Andy Roberts, the plant manager at Valero Energy in Albion, provided an update and answered questions from commissioners at their meeting Tuesday.
Kuehn said Valero is the anchor partner for Nebraska for the project. He also announced Tuesday the pipeline would take carbon from the POET Bioprocessing, located near Fairmont in southern Nebraska, as well as the Siouxland ethanol plant in Jackson, before eventually crossing into Iowa and going into central Illinois, where it will be stored deep underground.
With the latest addition from Fairmont, the route through Nebraska will likely be redrawn a little, he said.
Kuehn said the route through Madison County includes three different routes, with the likely most favored one going just south of Norfolk and then east into Stanton County. The other routes go around Norfolk, including one that was west and north of the city.
Landowners have been good to work with. About 70% of them have given permission to have their land surveyed, Kuehn said. That doesn’t mean the other 30% didn’t, it just means the landlord wasn’t always able to be contacted with them living in another area or out of state, he said.
Much of the information shared Tuesday was similar to what was presented during a two-hour open house at the Battle Creek Clubhouse in January by the company.
In all, the project covers five states with at least 1,300 miles of pipeline, representing more than a $4 billion investment. It is one of two pipelines proposed across Madison County.
Summit Carbon Solutions of Ames, Iowa, has proposed nearly 315 miles of pipeline in Nebraska to collect carbon dioxide from ethanol plants, including the Louis Dreyfus plant in Norfolk.
Carbon dioxide is a gas but is changed into a state that is between a liquid and gas to be moved through the pipelines. It will be pumped into deep rock formations about 1 mile underground.
Other pipelines are being proposed in the country, including at least one other in Nebraska.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt questioned why there needs to be so many pipelines. Schmidt said he isn’t against them, but some people question them and would prefer they all get hooked together.
Roberts, the manager of the Albion ethanol plant, said every company operates differently.
“Different companies do different things different ways and yield different results,” Roberts said.
Valero partnered with Navigator because it saw some differences in the injection points and the quality codes and the constraints put on the carbon dioxide, he said.
Valero has been in business for about 35 years, has worked with pipelines and has a lot of trust with Navigator, he said.
Roberts, who has been in Albion since about 2008 and was in Columbus in 2001, said the ethanol industry has changed dramatically over the past 15 years. It has gone from a start-up industry to having to find new places to go with the product.
“We haven’t sent a gallon of ethanol into the domestic United States for about two years,” Roberts said of the Albion plant. “We export everything.”
Japan, Colombia, Africa, the Middle East and Canada are some of the international markets where the ethanol goes.
There is more pressure from international customers and even some states for ethanol production to capture carbon, Roberts said.
“We believe this is gonna be something that puts an ethanol plant at a disadvantage if you are not into this system because you will not be able to offer a lower carbon fuel to your customers,” Roberts said.
The Albion facility has already ground more than 550 million bushels of corn as of the end of last year. On a conservative estimate, it has added at least 10 cents a bushel to the local corn price, he said. That translates into at least $55 million that used to leave the area, Roberts said.
So what happens to ethanol plants that aren’t able to be part of a carbon pipeline?
Kuehn said Nebraska’s geology changes, especially in the western part of the state. There might be some ethanol plants in western Nebraska that have the right rock geology that they will be able to sequester carbon safely below the plants at least a mile below, he said.
Kuehn said he also would keep the county board updated with route maps as it is changing. The timeline includes determining routes now, with construction in 2023 and 2024 and operations beginning in 2025.
