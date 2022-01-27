BATTLE CREEK — For the second time this month, a company shared plans with the public about a proposed carbon pipeline that would cross Madison County.
Heartland Greenway representatives shared information Wednesday evening during a two-hour open house at the Battle Creek Clubhouse with those interested. Heartland Greenway is a Navigator CO2 Project, which includes 160 miles of pipeline in Nebraska, with the carbon proposed to be transported to central Illinois where it will be permanently stored deep underground.
In all, the project covers five states with 1,300 miles of pipeline, representing a $3.1 billion investment.
Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, vice president of government and public affairs for Navigator C02 Ventures, said the pipeline captures carbon from such places as ethanol and fertilizer plants. It is then transported underground in pipe that ranges in size from about 6 inches to 24 inches.
As the pipeline would get closer to central Iowa, the trunk of it would grow. The pipe is buried at least 5 feet underground — deeper than most pipelines.
“As a general rule, we want to be below any and all infrastructure out there,” Burns-Thompson said. “And not just a marginal sense. We want to be feet below tile, below natural gas lines, below water lines. If you got transmission lines connecting from windmills, we want to be below that.”
Burns-Thompson said her company focuses on safety, including going beyond federal regulations, such as structures. While federal regulations require the pipeline to be 25 feet from structures, her company proposes to be located “hundreds of feet” from structures, she said.
Earlier in January, Summit Carbon Solutions of Ames, Iowa, proposed nearly 315 miles of pipeline in Nebraska to collect carbon dioxide from ethanol plants, including the Louis Dreyfus plant in Norfolk. Summit shared details with the Madison County Board of Commissioners on its proposed $4.5 billion carbon dioxide pipeline that also would go through Nebraska and four other states before eventually being buried deep underground in North Dakota.
Burns-Thompson said pipeline industrial carbon capture and storage is a relatively new concept to most people across the cornbelt. There are about 5,000 miles of carbon pipelines elsewhere, however, she said.
This is the first CO2 project for Navigator but, like other companies, it is partnering with ethanol and fertilizer companies to capture carbon dioxide across Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois, Burns-Thompson said.
“So what this looks like is we’re pulling from facilities across that (five-state) footprint, ultimately capturing, gathering and dehydrating at the local plant. We install capture equipment at the local plant, and it captures the CO2 that normally would be emitted into the air,” she said.
As much water as possible is removed, then using pressure, the carbon dioxide is turned into a liquid. It moves through the pipeline and then ultimately it gets transported to central Illinois, where it is injected deep into geological formations. That Illinois site already is home to carbon capture from an ADM ethanol plant from Decatur, Illinois.
Heartland Greenway is partnering with Valero Renewables, including the ethanol plant in Albion.
“We have eight of Valero’s ethanol plants across the project’s footprint,” she said. “That is the only public one we have in Nebraska.”
There are more conversations taking place with other companies, but many of those facilities have nondiscloure clauses, Burns-Thompson said.
The proposed pipeline would go through Platte, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Wayne, Dixon and Dakota counties before going into Iowa.
Outside of the Battle Creek Clubhouse, there was a representative of Nebraska Easement Action Team (NEAT) handing out flyers.
The flyer describes NEAT as a nonprofit that helped to stop the Keystone XL pipeline from using eminent domain. It states that it is now working with landowners to prevent corporations from using eminent domain for carbon pipelines.
Wednesday evening’s meeting was the third of four. Earlier meetings were held in Dakota City and Wayne, with the final one scheduled for Thursday morning in Albion.
Representatives of the company are meeting with landowners along the route to attempt to purchase easements.
Heartland Greenway will hold a virtual open house on Friday, Jan. 28, at 11:30 a.m. Anyone who would like to participate in the open house may register at https://heartlandgreenway.com/nebraska-informational-open-houses/.