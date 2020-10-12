A Norfolk man with alcohol in his vehicle was arrested after reportedly causing a disturbance early Sunday morning.
Capt. Mike Bauer said police were called Sunday at 4:02 a.m. to the 900 block of South First Street for a disturbance involving a man banging on a door to a residence.
Upon arrival, officers had contact with Aldo J. Garcia, 18, Norfolk. Garcia was sitting in the driver seat of his vehicle, Bauer said.
There reportedly was an unopened can of Bud Light beer on the passenger seat and a bottle of Bacardi rum in the back seat. Officers asked Garcia to step out of the locked car multiple times, but he refused, Bauer said.
Eventually officers broke the car window to gain entry into the locked car. Garcia was taken into custody for obstructing a police officer, Bauer said.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.