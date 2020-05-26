NORFOLK — An accident shortly before noon Tuesday resulted in one of the vehicles going into the Norfolk Area Shopper backward.
Emergency crews were on the scene of the downtown Norfolk location. One person was believed to have been transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Norfolk Fire & Rescue.
Dan Spray, who owns the building, said he was glad nobody was injured seriously injured, including some women who were working in the office.
“There’s no structural damage it appears,” Spray said. “Luckily, it appears to be all cosmetic. Like I said, we are really happy nobody was hurt.”
More information will be shared as it becomes available.