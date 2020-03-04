SNYDER (AP) — A driver died after his car was struck by an oncoming pickup truck in eastern Nebraska, authorities said.
The collision occurred a little before 6 a.m. Tuesday on Nebraska Highway 91, east of Snyder. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Isaac Wilson was killed after his car crossed the center line into the path of a pickup driven by Brian Steffensmeier, 28, of Clarkson.
Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The 26-year-old lived in Oakland.
Steffensmeier and his passenger were not injured, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash is being investigated.