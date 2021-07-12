A Norfolk woman and Omaha man were arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office Sunday night on suspicion of multiple offenses.
Sheriff Mike Unger said a vehicle was stopped for driving 102 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone on Highway 275 east of Norfolk.
The driver, 19-year-old Norma Hernandez of Norfolk, was found to have a revoked driver’s license. A male passenger, 27-year-old JC Morris of Omaha, was found to have an active Sarpy County arrest warrant, Unger said.
During the arrest, marijuana and drug paraphernalia also were located inside the vehicle, Unger said. Both were booked at the sheriff’s office and Hernandez was released on a bond. Morris was jailed pending his return to Sarpy County.