The Norfolk Planning Commission signed off on the city’s annual capital improvement plan Tuesday morning.
The commission is the first public body to see the plan, which forecasts major expenses generally more than $50,000 for the city over the next decade.
Lyle Lutt, city risk manager, said the city’s departments are well prepared and thus there are few unforeseen urgent priorities.
“It’s really a team effort,” Lutt said. “Our department heads have planned well and are pretty much on top of everything.”
Most of the major expenses are accrued by the public works and public safety departments, Lutt said. Among their requests over the next decade include a new fire engine and at least two new ambulances, which are both listed as urgent needs, although the fire engine will not be purchased for several more years.
Lutt said the engine was acquired through a private donation nearly 20 years ago, thus it’s more difficult to budget for an item that wasn’t purchased on the city’s conventional schedule.
Among the roads projects listed are Benjamin Avenue, a $10 million expense, as well as a bridge replacement on First Street, estimated at about $3.3 million. These projects are funded by gas taxes and bonds.
Other major projects include Johnson Park and river restoration projects, although they are listed as the lowest priority level. Levee repairs and recertification are also taking place this year, which will be funded mainly through reimbursement by the federal government.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Frank Arens, Matt Gilmore, Zack Gangwer, Mary Hammond, Kyle Deets, Jacob Thone, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite and Dan Spray.
Commission members absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 25 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, two; and none from the public.
Action Items:
— The planning commission held a public hearing and approved a motion to repeal Section 27-284 of city code, which regulates communications, microwaves and cellular towers.
— The commission approved the 2021-30 capital improvement plan and the 2020-25 one- and six-year improvements plan.
— The commission received the July 2020 building permit report.