MADISON — Jon Cannon’s first visit to the Madison County Courthouse likely won’t be his last.
The Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) executive director met with the county board of commissioners for 30 minutes last week during the board’s regular meeting before visiting county offices and the law enforcement center.
He’s held his current title since February 2021 but stressed to the commissioners that while NACO’s home office is in Lincoln, its job is to work with counties in all corners of the state and in between.
Cannon said it was his first visit to the Madison County Courthouse but made it clear that the board should expect him or someone from NACO to stop by on a regular basis.
“We’re your employee, and that really is how it should be. We’re there to answer questions and offer help. If there is a resource you need, our job is to connect you with it,” he said.
The NACO board is prioritizing what the association should be doing, including helping counties with cybersecurity and providing help for mass property appraisals.
Another idea is to put someone in place to help find grants for projects counties may be doing. Cannon said there are millions of dollars in grants not being touched.
“We can’t just be in Lincoln doing these things,” he said.
Evidence of NACO’s commitment to serve all of Nebraska is its decision to build a NACO West office at Ogallala. Land has been purchased, and the building is being built.
Visiting with the Daily News after the meeting, Cannon said there’s probably also a need to consider a NACO office in Northeast Nebraska.
“Our investment in the state has to include investing in rural Nebraska,” he said.
Cannon said he enjoys going out to visit the different communities and counties and sharing what NACO has to offer.
“I usually connect with county officials at our conferences, but it’s important to see them where they live and work and show them, ‘Here’s what we are doing at NACO,’ ” Cannon said.
Addressing the county board, Cannon touched on the Property Tax Request Act, inheritance taxes and the consumption tax.
Truth in Taxation
Most of his times was spent on the Property Tax Request Act, also known as Truth in Taxation.
That law, passed in 2021, requires another public hearing when local governments ask for more than a 2% increase in property taxes on existing property. Higher tax requests that result from new construction or improvements to property don’t count toward the 2% threshold.
The law applies only to counties, cities, school districts and community colleges. The law doesn’t stop those entities from seeking property tax hikes in excess of 2%, it only requires them to hold another public hearing to give the public a chance to ask questions about the proposed budget.
To help call attention to that new public hearing, pink postcards will be mailed to property owners living in those counties, cities and school districts where tax increases greater than 2% are proposed. The cards will show, on a per parcel basis, the valuation of and the taxes paid on that property a year ago, along with the new value and the taxes owed if the proposed tax request is approved.
The law requires that the public hearing be scheduled after 6 p.m. and allows only one hearing per county at which all subdivisions that exceed the 2% threshold will be present rather than each subdivision holding its own public hearing.
Counties, schools, cities and community colleges still must have their normal public hearings on their budgets. Those hearings tend not to draw much public participation, which is why the Truth in Taxation law was put in place.
If the new joint hearings aren’t well attended, NACO is likely to ask the Legislature if it feels spending the money on postcards is the best use of tax dollars. For example, if Madison County was required to hold a hearing and send postcards to each property owner, the cost to the county would be about $10,000.
Cannon said NACO wasn’t a fan of the Truth in Taxation bill when it was introduced but agreed that more civic engagement would be a good thing. So, NACO worked with senators to help make the bill more palatable to counties. That included putting counties in control of when and where the joint hearing would be and allowing projects funded through tax increment financing to count as growth.
According to the law, the county clerk or his or her designee will run the joint hearing, but Cannon said the elected officials don’t have to attend. He suggested subdivisions send to the hearing the person who best understands the budget. Elected officials may attend, but if more than a quorum attends, it would have to be advertised to adhere to the open meetings law. Otherwise, the hearing is not subject to that law.
The postcards that will be sent will be paid for by the subdivisions that are required to be part of the hearing. Madison County’s proposed budget is such that the county doesn’t anticipate a need to be part of a joint hearing. If the schools, cities and community college need to hold the hearing, they will pay for the postcards sent to property owners within their taxing boundaries.
Those postcards will cost about 51 cents each and will arrive in mailboxes at least seven days before the joint hearing. Madison County has set the hearing date for Monday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. at the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast Community College campus.
Because Madison County doesn’t foresee the need to be part of that hearing, county clerk Anne Pruss can designate someone from another subdivision to run the meeting.
Other taxes
Turning to other tax issues, Cannon said NACO anticipates a 15% reduction in tax revenue collected across the state this year because of recent changes made to the inheritance tax.
He said there likely would be more attempts to either do away with the inheritance tax or further reduce the taxes paid by the beneficiaries. Anything that further encroaches on the inheritance tax is a bad deal, he said.
“The only way to make up for that lost revenue is through property taxes,” he said, “and the climate right now for more property taxes isn’t good.”
Nebraska is one of only five states that have an inheritance tax, but Nebraska is different in that its tax revenue goes directly to the counties and not the state.
Cannon suggested counties share with the public what they use the inheritance tax for, so people better understand the need for it.
“I would love not to pay any taxes,” he said. “But I also like good roads to drive on, I like the bridges, law enforcement, having jails and courts, and I like being able to participate in free and fair elections. Those things aren’t free. So, do we want to cut down one revenue stream counties have, or do we want to maintain what we have?”
Cannon said there also may be a renewed interest in replacing property and income taxes with a consumption tax on the sales of new goods, which NACO also opposes.
He said if that happens, revenue collected will be sent to the state, and every year local governments will have to go to the state Capitol and seek help to meet their budgets. From a tax policy perspective, Cannon said it’s best if the taxes are collected locally and decisions on how to spend them are made locally
He used the state’s formula for directing state aid to public schools (TEOSA) as an example of what might happen if a consumption tax is enacted. Education is a local issue, he said, but some districts need to rely more heavily on property taxes because of TEOSA.
“It (consumption tax) may work a lot like TEOSA, and it’s not working so hot,” he said.
Before his time was up, Cannon reminded the board that NACO’s assessor workshop would be Monday, Aug. 29, through Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the Divots Conference Center in Norfolk.