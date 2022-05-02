Five Republicans are campaigning for public commissioner seats in Nebraska.
Two people are running the District 4 public commissioner, while three people are competing for the District 5 public commissioner seat.
District 4 candidate Eric Kamler said the reason he is running for office is to help improve infrastructure in his community. He is the mayor of Geneva and has worked alongside the city council to “pave more streets than the last 40 years combined.” He also has helped build a new fire station, create a new housing subdivision and recruited new commercial development.
However, one of the upgrades he is the proudest of is the recruitment of Glenwood Telecommunications to Geneva to help connect every home and business to high-speed fiber internet.
“We continue to see the benefits of having good, reliable internet to people’s homes and businesses,” Kamler said. “It is an essential service in the world we now live in for commerce, living and education.”
Increasing broadband internet is one of the reasons he became interested in the work of the Nebraska Public Service Commission (NPSC), Kamler said.
“I want to see our state grow and have the infrastructure in place to recruit people and businesses to move here,” Kamler said. “The public service commission has an incredible opportunity to make Nebraska an even better place to call home in the coming years with the recently created Broadband Bridge Grant Program created by the Legislature last year.”
Kamler was even more inspired to run for office after he began watching public service commission meetings.
He became concerned that his district was not being represented properly after seeing the current representative miss several meetings, he said.
“Our current representative has been in this office for 30 years and has missed more meetings in the last eight years than all other commissioners combined,” Kamler said. “This did not sit well with me and many voters throughout the district I spoke to, and I decided to announce my campaign for the seat in June 2021 to bring our voice back to the table.”
“I’m not sure what he’s basing his information off of,” Johnson said in response to Kamler’s claims.
An email from the NPSC’s office clarified that records aren’t kept absence rates between the commissioners.
Johnson, who is running for his sixth term as the District 4 commissioner, said he is also interested in broadband development for the entire state. His other priority is implementing a new enhanced 911 system.
“I have always worked to provide a rural Nebraskan voice on the NPSC,” Johnson said.
Johnson said his 30 years of experience as the District 4 public commissioner make him a qualified candidate.
“My long experience and knowledge of commission issues allows me to be an effective leader on the board,” Johnson said.
District 5 candidate Mary Ridder said she is running for reelection because she has enjoyed her work on the commission.
“It’s very challenging to do it well, and it needs constant monitoring and adjusting to point industries in the direction of public good,” Ridder said. “I like the research, the analyzing, the discussions with fellow commissioners, the NPSC staff, members of the industry and the people across Nebraska whose lives are affected by what we do.”
Ridder said if she is reelected, she will continue to “research, listen to all sides and then come to the table and work hard to find the best outcome for everyone.”
“I’ve seen candidates who promise votes on this or that issue and, personally, as a voter I dislike that,” Ridder said. “I maintain that until the issues are brought before you in a hearing and all the facts are laid out in front of you, you should not be able to say how you are going to vote in the future.
“Almost never is an issue black and white. It’s in the gray that good policy is determined. I spend a lot of time working in that gray area to help the commission find the best possible decision.”
The other District 5 candidates, Kevin Stocker and Dakota Delka, did not turn in their election answers to the Daily News.
Eric Kamler
District 4
Education: Kamler has his degree in agricultural economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After completing his degree, he returned to his hometown of Geneva.
Background: Kamler is now the mayor of Geneva, where he has served for four years. Before that, he held other offices. He served four years on the Geneva City Council and one year as president of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. He also was the Fillmore County Republican Party chairman for two years.
In addition to the offices he has held, Kamler also has been involved with multiple organizations. He is on the Nebraska Corn Growers Association Board and the executive board of the League of Nebraska Municipalities. He is also a member of Ag Builders of Nebraska and Rotary Club, as well as a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
Family: Kamler is also a fifth-generation family farmer who raises seed corn and soybeans with his parents.
Rod Johnson
District 4
Background: Johnson has been the public service commissioner for the fourth district for 30 years. He also served as a state senator for the 34th District for 10 years. Johnson is a lifelong conservative Republican.
Family: Johnson has been married to his wife, Lisa, for 28 years. They have two children together, and four grandchildren.
Mary Ridder
District 5
Education: Mary Ridder is a Schuyler Central High School graduate. She also has a bachelor’s degree from Creighton University.
Background: Ridder is the public service commissioner for District 5 of Nebraska. She has worked for the Nebraska Stock Growers Association (NSGA), where she would travel throughout the NSGA to member meetings and homes. She has been involved with several cattle breeding organizations, such as the Sandhills Cattle Association, Nebraska Cattlemen, Nebraska and National Hereford Associations, Nebraska Cattlewomen and Hereford Women of Nebraska. Ridder was also a member of Callaway’s Community Foundation Board for several years, as well as the Callaway Chamber. She also has been involved with many church organizations. For more than 24 years, Ridder was her church’s religious education director. She also served on the diocesan education board and the strategic planning board.
Ridder has held offices previously. She served two terms on the Callaway School Board and was on U.S. Rep. Tom Osborne's Agriculture Advisory Committee. She also served on the Custer County Revolving Loan Board. Previously, she was selected by Gov. Mike Johanns to serve on the Nebraska Rural Health Advisory Commission as the nonmedical representative.
Family: Ridder grew up on a diversified family farm. Now, she owns and operates Ridder Hereford Ranch with her husband.
Other candidates
District 5 candidates Kevin Stocker and Dakota Delka did not turn in their election answers to the Daily News.