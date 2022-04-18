U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s name will still appear on the May 10 primary ballot for Republicans in the 1st Congressional District, but he is not officially running after resigning on March 31.
That leaves either Curtis D. Huffman, Thireena Yuki Connely, John Glen Weaver or state Sen. Mike Flood to emerge as the Republicans’ representative in the November general election.
Fortenberry, who had been in office since 2005, was indicted in October after authorities said he lied to FBI agents in two interviews about his knowledge of an illegal $30,000 contribution from his campaign from a foreign billionaire. He was convicted last month in California.
Flood, a Norfolk native, said he is running to make sure the 1st Congressional District has strong conservative representation and excellent constituent services.
“I want to fire Nancy Pelosi as speaker and put a check on Joe Biden’s reckless government overreach and disastrous economic policy,” Flood said. “I have a proven record of being able to get things done in a legislative environment. I enjoy working on tough, complicated issues that make an impact for the State of Nebraska. When elected, I will be a voice in Congress and will work hard for the people of Nebraska every day.”
Flood represented District 19 in the Nebraska Legislature from 2005 to 2013, including serving as speaker from 2007 to 2013. He was the youngest and longest serving speaker in Nebraska history. In 2020, he came back to the Nebraska Legislature and still represents District 19.
Huffman said he is new to politics.
“I am tired of our politicians and the current establishment looking out for their own interests instead of the people’s,” Huffman said. “They have forgotten that the power and influence that they wield is not theirs, it belongs to we the people.”
Weaver said he was a nuclear war planner and worked at the Pentagon.
“I desire to serve as a member of the House of Representatives to continue my service to my community and country,” Weaver said. “I have a deep desire to commit my life in the service to this great nation. I believe in and want to serve Nebraska with my whole heart. My priorities will be the economy, lowering inflation, securing our border, building a wall, strengthening national defense, expanding Offutt Air Force Base’s mission and growing agriculture.”
Flood, who helped to get the largest tax cut in Nebraska history while he was speaker, said he is passionate about ensuring opportunity and prosperity in the state, but especially for rural Nebraska.
“Growing up in Norfolk, I was fortunate to have great mentors who encouraged me to get involved and pursue public service,” Flood said. “I have always endeavored to do the same thing and will continue this work as a member of Congress. I pride myself in being accessible and will represent the interest and values of the 1st District aggressively. My priorities in Congress are fighting inflation and turning our economy around, securing our border, valuing a culture of life and ending abortion, growing our communities and supporting agriculture.”
Huffman said while helping many small businesses through the past couple of years, he understands how devastating bad policy can be on small businesses.
“We cannot allow our freedoms to continue to be chipped away. I trust Nebraskans to be smart enough to make educated decisions for themselves and their families,” Huffman said.
“Who do you think would serve the best interest of the people of Nebraska District 1, a lawyer, a politician or an accountant?” Huffman asked.
Weaver said he would not be a politician for life.
“First and foremost because I am honest and sincere and want to do this job not for the position and the power but to serve the people. I have committed to only serving in this office for 10 years maximum and then passing it on to the next generation,” Weaver said. “I’m a humble servant leader that will always ask for my constituents’ prayers and advice. I also have extensive national security experience of 22 years in Air Force and serving multiple combat tours to deal with the threats that are posed against our country.”
Weaver said he would always vote in the best interests of the people of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, and he will “vote for my people over party.”
“I will work with and collaborate with my colleagues and leadership in the House to create better lives for all Americans,” Weaver said. “I won’t compromise on my core conservative beliefs but will work with others to do the most good I can for Nebraska and America.”
Thireena Yuki Connely of Palmyra did not return a Daily News questionnaire and could not be reached by phone.
According to her website, she was born in Japan to an American father and a Japanese mother. Her father was a native of Nebraska, found himself in Japan by means of the Marines and the JET program.
“I spent a large portion of my childhood in York, Nebraska, attending Larsen Christian Academy. I had always been different in Japan by the way I looked but now I was different by the language I spoke and the mannerisms I was taught by my Japanese environment,” Yuki Connely said.
“Now, I have three boys that I homeschool because I have lost faith in the current education system in America. I write articles and expand curriculum and now am a published author in fantasy as well. I also teach group fitness and dance classes off to the side as I am a very strong advocate of fighting obesity and promoting healthy habits. At homeschool co-op, I currently teach war history.
“I’m running for my congressional district because I believe that we need to fight,” she said. “We need to fight for our freedoms that are being taken away. We need to stand up for what’s right and stand up against those who seek to destroy what this country was built on: Faith and freedom.”
Curtis Huffman
Republican, LaVista.
Education: Bachelor’s degree. in criminal justice in 2003 from Bellevue University; second bachelor’s degree in accounting was from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2020. Now works as a tax accountant at Huffman Accounting and Tax; member of 88 Tactical and USCCA.
Background: Spent 20 years in the U.S. Air Force in the security forces career field with many overseas deployments to multiple places within Iraq, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
Family: From Papillion; wife is from Norfolk; they have been married since 1999 and have two young, adult children.
John G. Weaver
Republican, Omaha.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in animal science and master’s degrees in military science and economics.
Background: Grew up on a farm. Retired military officer; never held political office. Retired from the Air Force in January 2022 after 22 years of service. Served in America’s longest war in Afghanistan throughout its complete duration, completed 11 deployments, including multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
Family: Married to Brianna, who serves as an endocrinologist, 6-year-old daughter named Bravery.
Mike Flood
Republican, Norfolk.
Education: Grew up in Norfolk; after Notre Dame and University of Nebraska College of Law, came back to Norfolk.
Background: Started Flood Communications, which operates and owns 15 radio stations and seven television stations employing nearly 200 people across rural Nebraska. Throughout life, been dedicated to giving back to Norfolk, including by being involved with Growing Nebraska, Northeast Nebraska Economic Development and other community efforts. Chairman of the board of directors for the Children’s Scholarship Fund, served on board of directors of Invest Nebraska.
Family: Wife, Mandi; sons Brenden, 15; Blake, 12.