The Madison County Republican Party will host a candidates forum on Tuesday, April 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, 609 W. Norfolk Ave.
Rick Benson, Madison County GOP secretary, said candidates for the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education and Norfolk City Council Ward 4 have been invited.
For the Norfolk school board, incumbents Leann Widhalm and Jake Claussen both are seeking reelection. There also are five challengers: Randy Dee, Teri Bauer, Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon, Leonor Fuhrer and Cindy Booth. The top six vote getters will advance to the November general election, with the top three elected.
In the council’s Ward 4, incumbent Andrew McCarthy faces challengers Zach Steiner and Michele Sanchez. The top two will advance to the general election.