Norfolk City Council candidates in Ward 4 discussed topics about street conditions and more at a candidates forum Tuesday.
All three of the candidates participated in the forum at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce building. The candidates had two minutes to answer each question.
Paul Hughes, the moderator for the event, first asked the candidates how they felt about the street conditions in Norfolk.
Candidate Michele Sanchez said the street conditions in Norfolk are terrible, specifically mentioning roundabouts.
"It's been over 10, 15 or 20 years with the streets being terrible," Sanchez said. "And I think we need to take the funding from the roundabouts and expansions and put it toward fixing the streets."
Incumbent Andrew McCarthy responded to the question next and pointed out the roughly $22 million that the city had invested into street improvement projects so far.
"But as far as how to continue to improve our streets, we have to continue to work together and we have to open up lines of communication. And possibly vote on body issues as well," McCarthy said. "So we have to continue these projects, and it's pretty impressive that we do have currently two large projects finishing soon."
Candidate Zach Steiner said the streets do need improvement, but he said some roundabouts serve a purpose.
"I look at that as we need to make sure that those streets are around for a very long time," Steiner said. "As far as roundabout placement and things of that nature, I think there are some very added benefits to some places that we have them."
But Steiner did question the placement of an impending roundabout near First Street.
"My question is (with this) new one, even with the increased foot traffic, 7:30 a.m. on a school weekday is going to be pretty chaotic," Steiner said.
Another question asked during the forum concerned affordable housing in Norfolk.
Steiner replied that some of the opportunities for housing are actually pushing builders away from Norfolk.
"I think some of the opportunities that we're placing in front of these builders are driving them to either rethink their projects, reconsider their projects or abandon their projects," Steiner said.
To attract builders to Norfolk, Steiner said the council needs to work on changing the city code to eliminate burdens for builders.
Sanchez stressed the importance of low-income housing in Norfolk.
"Right now you drive out east of Norfolk, and what do you see? You're seeing a bunch of storage bins. Why are we investing more in storage when we can be making more affordable housing for low-income families?" Sanchez said.
McCarthy answered the question last and said the city council had already been addressing the lack of affordable housing in Norfolk.
"What the council can do is and what we have done and started already is just restoring code and loosening up the residential zoning to make it easier for developers and builders alone to get these projects done," McCarthy said.
The candidates answered other questions about tax-increment financing (TIF) and why they think they are the best option for the Ward 4 position on the city council.
Norfolk School Board of Education candidates also answered questions at the forum, which was hosted by the Madison County Republican Party.