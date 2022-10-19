Illegal immigration along the nation’s Southern border continues to be one of the most concerning and divisive issues facing the federal government. Across the nation, individual states are being forced to address the issue, and Nebraska is no exception.
“Our federal government needs to do their job,” Democrat gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood said, addressing the issue and its impact on the state. “We have to develop a pathway to citizenship. There are undocumented people in Nebraska that we need in our workforce.”
Starkly contrasting Blood’s statement, Republican nominee Jim Pillen said there should be no free rides for those who choose to try to enter the country illegally. “What’s important is that we have to have immigration reform. There can’t be amnesty, there can’t be a use of state funds, there can’t be a pathway to citizenship,” Pillen said.
Pillen added that the state and nation need to focus on ways to incorporate those immigrants legally and make them taxpaying member of our communities.
Libertarian candidate Scott Zimmerman said that when considering immigration, we should remember that we are all immigrants, at some level. “We are a nation of immigrants, and we should always view ourselves as such.”
Zimmerman has said the process for becoming an legal immigrant in our nation leaves many immigrants not even knowing where to begin.
What’s certain is that when turning to the issue of Nebraska’s infrastructure and its future development, each of these candidates has good ideas for how to develop Nebraska into the future.
“There’s things that we need to do to grow our state that you don’t have the money out of yearly operations to do,” Pillen said.
In business, it might be as simple as going to the bank to raise the funds for these needs, but his administration will have to pursue alternative means to raise the money, Pillen said.
“We need that to get four-lane roads done quicker ... getting broadband is also a high priority. We need broadband at every door, and it’s going to get done in the next four years,” Pillen said.
Blood has said she believes it is time or Nebraska to step up and make the necessary improvements to bridges and roads in support of the state’s farmers and agricultural community. Both Pillen and Blood agreed that bonding would be a critical part of the solution when it came to how these improvements are paid for.
“We need to do bonding. We’re one of the few states that don’t,” Pillen said.
As the economy continues to struggle nationally, Nebraska’s gubernatorial candidates are all developing plans for how the state continues to grow and succeed both here at home and in the global marketplace.
According to his campaign’s official website, Zimmerman has said his economic focus will be on creating new opportunities for Nebraskans and keeping them at home.
“I will prioritize bringing current opportunities to our already existing marketplace. I will focus on retaining Nebraska work ethic and aptitude in Nebraska by seeking opportunities to ignite travel and tourism in our state through the arts, entertainment and recreation industries.”
All of the candidates seemed to agree that Nebraska is losing far too much talent to other states and there must be a focus on not only training and educating its young people, but also on creating opportunities that will keep Nebraskans home.
As the campaign has drawn to a close, many Nebraskans have wondered if the candidates would find an opportunity to debate in a public forum. While Blood and Zimmerman have said that they are both more than willing to participate in a debate, to date, Pillen has refused.
“He’s said that his risk assessment people have told him not to debate me,” Blood said.
Zimmerman added that he has made it clear that he is willing to participate in a debate on the issues at any time.
Pillen, however, said there is no debate planned, and he’s not planning on one. “I learned back when I was playing for coach (Tom) Osborne, we put a game plan and a strategy together, and that’s what we focus on,” Pillen said.
If Nebraskans were interested in a debate, he might consider it, but based on what he’s seen on the campaign trail, they aren’t, Pillen added.
While there are profound differences between the candidates and their views for how to govern the state and its growth into the future, there is common ground in that all of the candidates believe that Nebraska has a bright future ahead of it and that its residents must all work together to achieve common goals.
As governor, all three of the candidates said they have developed specific plans for how to meet the needs of Nebraskans both now and moving into the future.
Pillen said that in 21 months and almost 100,000 miles on the campaign trail, he is continually impressed by the accomplishments of the state and its citizens.
“The innovation, the entrepreneurship, the risk-taking of Nebraskans across the state ... the jobs created and the wealth created ... makes the quality of life in our state off the charts,” Pillen said. “As governor, I’ll be your chief bragging officer. We’re going to keep our kids here, and we’re going to attract great people here.”
Zimmerman said it’s time for Nebraskans to work together to break free from the status quo and end the political divide. “I want to focus on building relationships with other lawmakers and the Cabinet. I plan to spend time in the field meeting with the leaders in our communities and building coalitions for how we work together.” Zimmerman added that Nebraskans must be ”brave and bold” and willing to break the traditional mindsets that have held the state back.
While Pillen still holds a 7% lead in the voter polls, according to the Neilan Strategy Group, Blood said her campaign had closed the gap by 20 percentage points and that Nebraskans are beginning to support her message. Blood added that she is the candidate who brings solutions to the table and that she will continue the strategy to get her message to Nebraska voters until Election Day.
“We’re running our campaign the old-fashioned way — with shoe leather and gumption.”