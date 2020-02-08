At least one city council seat in Norfolk will be challenged this coming election.
Christipher L. Moore has filed to run for a seat on the city council to represent the First Ward, which covers northeast Norfolk.
The seat is held by Dick Pfeil, who had not filed for reelection as of Friday. The deadline for incumbents to file is Tuesday, Feb. 18, and the deadline for nonincumbents is March 2.
One incumbent has already filed: Thad Murren, who represents Ward Four. No candidate, incumbent or otherwise, has filed for the other two seats up for reelection in Wards Two and Three, held by Jim Lange and Gary L. Jackson, respectively.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning announced in January that he would be running for reelection but had not filed as of early February. No challenger has filed, either. Moenning ran unopposed in 2016.
The only candidate who has filed for the Norfolk Public Schools board of education is incumbent Arnie Robinson.
Five incumbents on the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors have filed for reelection: Aaron Zimmerman of Pierce, Mark Hall of Norfolk, Robert Huntley of Norfolk, Jerry Allemann of Wayne and Gary Loftis of Craig.
Six incumbents have filed for reelection on to the Northeast Community College board of governors: Donovan Ellis of Pierce, Nicole Sedlacek of O’Neill, Arlan Kuehn of South Sioux City, Gene Willers of Pilger, Dirk Petersen of Norfolk and Jeff Scherer of Beemer.
Only one candidate has filed for Madison County commissioner: Zak Hookstra of Norfolk, as a Libertarian. Incumbent Christian Ohl announced that he would not seek another term.
At least one competitive race appears to be emerging in area legislative districts. In District 15, which covers Dodge County, incumbent Lynne Walz of Fremont has filed for reelection and will face a challenge from David Rogers of Fremont.
Walz, a Democrat, is on the education and health and human services committees. She was picked as the running mate of Bob Krist in 2018 to challenge Gov. Pete Ricketts and Lt. Gov. Mike Foley. Rogers, according to the Fremont Tribune, is an entrepreneur and registered Republican.
In District 17, which covers Wayne, Dakota and Thurston counties, incumbent Joni Albrecht of Thurston has filed for a second term. Albrecht is a Republican who serves on the natural resources and transportation and telecommunications committees. No challenger has filed as of Jan. 31.
Jim Scheer of Norfolk — who represents District 19, which makes up Madison County and a small portion of Stanton County — cannot run again because of term limits. The only candidate to file for the open seat is businessman Mike Flood of Norfolk, who formerly represented the district from 2005 to 2013.
As of late January, no candidate has filed for District 41, which covers Boone, Antelope and Pierce counties. The office is held by Tom Briese of Albion, who is in his first term and could choose to run for reelection.
Tom Brewer of Gordon has filed for reelection in District 43, geographically the largest district in the state, which includes Cherry, Brown and Keya Paha counties.
All three congressional representatives in Nebraska are up for reelection, as well as the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Ben Sasse of Fremont, who has already filed to run again. No other Republican had filed to challenge Sasse as of late January, and if that holds until March, Sasse would advance to the general election unopposed. Four Democratic candidates have filed to run for Senate: Dennis F. Macek of Lincoln, Chris Janicek of Omaha, Angie Philips of Omaha and Larry Marvin of Fremont.
Although Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln is expected to run for another term for Nebraska’s First Congressional District, which encompasses most of Northeast Nebraska, he has not yet filed. Libertarian Dennis P. Grace of Fremont and Democrat Babs Ramsey of Bellevue have filed for the seat and would both advance to the general election if no one else from their party challenges them.
Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering, whose Third Congressional District encompasses western, central and portions of North Central Nebraska, has filed for reelection and will face Republican challenger Larry Bolinger of Alliance in the May primary.