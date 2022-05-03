Seven candidates are competing in the Elkhorn Valley School Board of Education election.
The candidates expressed various reasons for running.
One candidate, Kerri Dittrich, said she was inspired by her children to run for office. She has two children who will be attending Elkhorn Valley School this fall.
“We’ve had such a wonderful experience at EVS so far,” Dittrich said. “To continue that experience, I know it takes a dedicated school board to offer support to staff and students, and I’m confident that as part of the school board, I can help in that effort.”
Another candidate, Jerome Dittrich, said he is running for office because he believes in the strength of small towns.
“Those strengths and values are enhanced by a positive learning experience for the student K-12,” Jerome Dittrich said.
The election will be Tuesday, May 10. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Another candidate, Marykae Broberg, provided biographical information, while the other candidates — Sam Johnson, Jeremy Poulsen, Adam Wright and Ross Tegeler — did not turn in their election answers to the Daily News.
Kerri Dittrich
Education: Kerri Dittrich graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center with a bachelor’s degree of science in dental hygiene.
Background: Dittrich works in public health at the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. She serves on both the board of Christian education at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden and the Nebraska Dental Hygienists’ Association Legislative Committee.
Family: Dittrich has two children who are attending Elkhorn Valley School in the fall.
Jerome R. Dittrich
Background: Jerome Dittrich has been a farmer for 46 years. His wife, Mary, owns Country Line Insurance in Tilden.
Family: Dittrich and his wife have two children.
Marykae Broberg
Education: Marykae Broberg attended Concordia University in Seward.
Background: Broberg lives on a family farm north of Tilden. Her family is involved in agriculture. They farm corn and soybeans and also raise hogs and a purebred Charolais cattle herd. They also run an organic fertilizer business.
Broberg is also a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she is the Sunday school superintendent and Vacation Bible School coordinator. She is also the pianist for worship services.
Family: Broberg and her husband, Brent, have three daughters, Karlee, Miley and Sadie.
Other candidates
The other Elkhorn Valley School Board of Education candidates, Sam Johnson, Jeremy Poulsen, Adam Wright and Ross Tegeler did not turn in their election answers to the Daily News.