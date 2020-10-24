A race for an at-large seat on the Northeast Community College Board of Governors could get complicated.
Timothy Miller of Norfolk is facing Jeff Scherer of Beemer, who is seeking reelection to the nonpaid position.
Miller said he was contacted Thursday by the secretary of state’s office and notified that his name was inadvertently left off the ballot in Cedar County.
“That’s 5,680 votes that I don’t even have a shot at getting,” Miller said.
There are a total of 20 counties in Northeast’s service area, so there is a chance the omission won’t matter.
Miller said it was explained to him by someone at the secretary of state’s office that there wouldn’t be a problem if Miller wins. But if Scherer wins by fewer than 5,680 votes, then there are a couple of scenarios that could come into play.
The first would be to apply the voting percentages for voters in the other 19 counties and apply the votes proportionally to the race. The second option would be to have a separate run-off election between Miller and Scherer — just in Cedar County. Those totals then would be added into the overall totals.
A representative of the secretary of state’s office told the Daily News on Friday that the error did occur and that the applicable portions of law begin at Nebraska Statute 32-1101.
The preparation of the ballot in Cedar County is the responsibility of Cedar County, the spokesman said. If the county’s vote ends up where it might have made a difference, Miller can explore the possibility of contesting the election, the spokesman said.