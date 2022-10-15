NORFOLK — WJAG Radio has announced a candidates forum for next week for several Norfolk races.
Karla James, WJAG news director, has announced the forum will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
It will feature Norfolk Public School Board candidates Teri Bauer, Jake Claussen, Leonor Fuhrer, Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon and Leann Widhalm. Candidate Cindy Booth is out of town and has expressed her regrets that she cannot attend.
It also will feature Norfolk City Council Ward 4 candidates Andrew McCarthy and Zach Steiner.
The evening will wrap up with discussion of the half-percent sales tax ballot issue for the police station, indoor aquatic center, accelerated street improvements and master plan for Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
Attorney Dave Copple and Don Wisnieski will speak in favor while Jim McKenzie will speak against.
The forum will be livestreamed at WJAG.com and broadcast on WJAG Radio, 105.9 FM.