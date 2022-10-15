NORFOLK — WJAG Radio has announced a candidates forum for next week for several Norfolk races.

Karla James, WJAG news director, has announced the forum will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Norfolk City Council chambers.

It will feature Norfolk Public School Board candidates Teri Bauer, Jake Claussen, Leonor Fuhrer, Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon and Leann Widhalm. Candidate Cindy Booth is out of town and has expressed her regrets that she cannot attend.

It also will feature Norfolk City Council Ward 4 candidates Andrew McCarthy and Zach Steiner.

The evening will wrap up with discussion of the half-percent sales tax ballot issue for the police station, indoor aquatic center, accelerated street improvements and master plan for Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.

Attorney Dave Copple and Don Wisnieski will speak in favor while Jim McKenzie will speak against.

The forum will be livestreamed at WJAG.com and broadcast on WJAG Radio, 105.9 FM.

Tags

In other news

Northeast hosts Latino Youth Summit

Northeast hosts Latino Youth Summit

Latino high school sophomores, juniors and seniors from across the region joined with one another recently in Norfolk to be motivated about lessons in life and to learn more about higher education opportunities.

How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians

How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians

Olga Lopatkina paced around her basement in circles like a trapped animal. For more than a week, the Ukrainian mother had heard nothing from her six adopted children stranded in Mariupol, and she was going out of her mind with worry.

Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.