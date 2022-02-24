Charles W. Herbster returned to Norfolk on Wednesday for a meet and greet.
“I love Norfolk,” Herbster said. “And I love your mayor, Josh Moenning. He’s a great, great leader and great mayor.”
The Republican candidate for governor said one of the highlights of his campaign so far was an earlier visit to Norfolk when he got to “spend a whole afternoon at Nucor.”
“I know there are other great businesses in Norfolk. I don’t want to leave anybody out. I just didn’t get a chance to go everywhere, and I can tell you I was incredibly impressed (with Nucor).”
Herbster spent more than two hours at Uncle Jarrol’s Pub-B-Que discussing his plans Wednesday afternoon for a brighter Nebraska and answering questions. Later in the day, he went to North Central Nebraska to visit with county sheriffs.
The fifth-generation farmer and rancher said Norfolkans are concerned about many of the same issues as the rest of the state, including government mandates, faith, freedoms and the southern border.
Herbster said the United States is in trouble. It has never been where it is now. As an example, he said his grandmother was born in 1898. She died after her 95th birthday.
“I can tell you that I got all the history of all the things that took place in this country (from her). I can tell you, never ever did we close the churches — even during the Civil War. And what did we do? We closed the churches in 2020. In my opinion, it was the worst thing you could have done to a godly country with godly principles.”
Herbster said he went to the nation’s southern border and spent three days there. He got a private tour and studied what was happening, meeting with border patrol agents and seeing where the wall was and wasn’t finished.
“The border is a disaster. It’s a disaster to every state. And Nebraska is included in that. Everybody argues with the figure I give, but I can tell you in the state of Nebraska, we’re spending somewhere between $250 and $300 million of taxpayer money every year on illegal immigrants.”
That includes medical care and the University of Nebraska serving as “a sanctuary” for illegal immigrants, he said.
So what about those who say Herbster is against immigration?
“That’s fake news,” Herbster said. “I’m not against immigration. I’m all for legal immigration in every way.”
Herbster said he would like to see Washington, D.C., simplify the immigration policy while also securing the border. If that happened, the best people from around the world would be waiting to get into the United States instead of having countries empty their jails and send them across the border, he said.
Another problem with having an open border is that $1 trillion worth of drugs came across the southern border last year, Herbster said.
“Much of it was processed in China through the Mexican cartel. We’re going to rob the hearts and minds of our young people and our population with those types of numbers of drugs coming into our country.”
Herbster said he isn’t sure what he can all do as governor to control illegal immigration, but “we are going to have to push back.”
“I’m not sure what that looks like, but I’m just telling you, if we keep doing what we’re doing right now, within five years, you will lose the entire culture of this state,” Herbster said.
Herbster is part of a crowded Republican field for governor. He is the only candidate who has been endorsed by both Donald Trump and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.
Herbster said he has known Trump since 2005. Like Trump before he was elected, Herbster has never held a political office.
“I am a non, nonpolitical person. I spent my life farming and ranching and building businesses. I’d say that is something that is uniquely different.”
Herbster said he also learned about marketing from Trump. And if he becomes governor, he plans to promote Nebraska products.
That includes putting a silhouette of the state on all its products and including Made in Nebraska on them.
“I’ve never met any businessman who knows how to brand and market better than Donald J. Trump,” Herbster said. “And I am going to use that same philosophy. And we are going to brand and market every single thing in the state of Nebraska.”
To grow Nebraska, it is crucial to sell the state beyond the borders of Nebraska, he said.